Israeli drowns in Hurricane Lorena while on vacation in Mexico

A general view shows waves crashing on the shore of La Empacadora beach in Cabo San Lucas as Hurricane Lorena churns close to the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Friday afternoon, September 20, 2019. (photo credit: FERNANDO CASTILLO/REUTERS)

David Greenholtz was on vacation with his family in Mexico’s Los Cabos when Hurricane Lorena hit.



The father and son were walking along the shore when they were swept up by a wave, Walla News reported on Friday. Israel’s Foreign Ministry is reportedly working to transfer Greenholtz’s body back to Israel. The ministry is also accompanying the family and assisting with burial arrangements, according to Walla.

Authorities in Mexico have reported that although Greenholtz drowned while being rescued, his son survived.Several flights out of Los Cabos International Airport were cancelled, and schools and the port of Cabo San Lucas were closed due to the hurricane, USA Today reported. Local security forces encouraged tourists to return to their hotels and stay off the streets.“We are taking preventive measures. Rations, gasoline, all supplies are guaranteed. There is no need for panic buying,” Baja California Sur state government secretary-general Álvaro de la Peña told theNew York Post before the storm hit.

