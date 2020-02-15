The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish Valentine tips: How to speak kindness with your spouse

According to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, many women feel their husbands are shutting them out of their lives.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
FEBRUARY 15, 2020 04:27
Tel Aviv City Hall on a special display for Jewish Holiday of Love (photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)
Tel Aviv City Hall on a special display for Jewish Holiday of Love
(photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)
What destroys a relationship? According to John Gottman’s 1999 book The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work, contempt can destroy a relationship in the blink of an eye. Contempt, he explains, is something a person simply cannot bear. One way in which people show contempt, he suggests, is when they correct the grammar or word-choices of the other person during a fight, which rarely brings about a positive ending to the argument.
Gottman based his book on videotaping couples over decades, assuming (correctly) some would separate and so watching their tapes would provide clues as to what not to do. 
 
Rabbi Shmuley Boteach thinks that silence is just as bad as contempt. When men don’t speak with their wives, he claims, that causes their wives a great deal of pain.

But why don’t men talk? Well, the Rabbi lists 10 possible reasons.
The men might feel like they are not making enough money or lack in other ways, which makes them feel like failures. Some men, upon reaching their middle years and realising they have not become as successful as, for example, actor George Clooney, feel a great deal of pain as a result.
Sadly, these men might flee to a fantasy world of porn watching or endlessly discussing sports or business. Much like the fictional character Tevye the Dairyman by Sholem Aleichem, who often exclaims to the writer with whom he tells his tales: “Tevye isn’t a woman!’
Even when his wife wishes to discuss with him her approaching death, he retracts under this banner to speak about other things.
Some men, the Rabbi claims, are trained not to feel. Others view their manhood only in terms of being able to provide, to fix things around the house, or hand our grocery money to their spouses.
Other men might feel more comfortable with watching things or doing things, such as fishing or playing cards, and expect their wife to function as a sort of fishing buddy. When they talk, he suggests in his seventh reason, they like to talk about things that can be mastered and agreed upon. Sports and politics are good topics, not how they felt last week.
Some men feel so bad about who they are, they think their wives must be “loser squared,” for having married them. And who wants to speak with an even bigger loser?
The desire for action and so called “objective” fixes can also mean a man will see sexuality as a solution to a problem. Meaning, if sex was had after a disagreement, the problem, whatever it was, had been solved.
Reason nine might seem surprising: it is the cardinal sin of laziness.
And the final reason hands some of the blame to the wife: the conversations are predictable, boring. Two adults who shared so much woke up after years of living together to find they have nothing to say to each other.
What then, can be done?
Gottman suggests the concept of a Love Map, an ever changing effort to discover where you and your partner agree, and disagree, and are willing to change and revise as the years go by. 
Boteach says that, sadly, there are no easy fixes. Just like you can't solve a deep relationship issue by hopping into bed, you can’t really fix a faulty pavement by pouring cement into the crack. It’s best to dig it out and redo the whole thing correctly.
He advises men try to look at their wives with fresh eyes. “Wives are surrounded by men who flirt with them at work,” he says, “if only he [the husband] were to engage her as a woman and not as a wife, the sparks would fly.”
Boteach wrote the 1999 best selling book Kosher Sex. Since then, he has attempted to bring the insights of Jewish civilization into love and family life to the greater world. His values network is just such an attempt to bring Jewish information to the larger, non-Jewish world.
He wrote 30 books after Kosher Sex, including the 2012 book Kosher Jesus about the Jewish legacy of the figure which shaped Western Civilization, and two books about his friendship with the late singer and pop-star Michael Jackson.


Tags love family sex
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert explains to 'Jpost' why he met with PA leader Mahmoud Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
4 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
5 Failed satellite launch causes massive explosion in rural Iran
Iran Zafar satellite launch, Feb. 9, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by