Meet Steven Fulop, Jersey City’s Jewish mayor handling the shooting

Soon after reports of an active shooting situation in Jersey City started to circulate, Mayor Steven Fulop took to Twitter to release information to the public, and specifically addressed parents worrying about the well-being of their children in the schools in the area. “We still have an active scene but all the schools in the area are secure and all children are accounted for. We will provide more information later,” he wrote around 3 p.m. local time, adding that they were planning to “systematically release any schools that have been on lock down” at 4.15. Fulop was elected as Jersey City mayor at the age of 36 in 2013, defeating an incumbent who had received endorsements from the major figures of the Democratic Party, including President Barack Obama.A 2014 profile published in the Jewish Link of New Jersey explained that he grew up in Edison, a grandchild of Romanian Holocaust survivors who made it to America penniless. His father owned a deli in back-then heavily-Jewish Newark, where young Steven worked after school, which he attended at Rabbi Pesach Raymon Yeshiva in Highland Park and then in Solomon Schechter in West Orange.
After graduating from State University of New York at Binghamton in 1999, he started working at Goldman Sachs. Then the attack of 9/11 changed everything, projecting him into public service.According to a 2013 interview with the local paper, the Observer, when the Twin Towers fell, he was just a few minutes away and felt the floor shaking. He subsequently quit his well-paid job in investment banking and joined the Marines. Among others, he briefly served in Iraq. After serving as a councilman in Jersey City for two terms, he became mayor promising inclusivity and reforms, starting with the city’s schools.“If the schools don’t succeed and the schools don’t improve, it impacts our employment, it impacts our crimes, it impacts our taxes,” he told the Observer.According to his website, under his tenure, Jersey City became the first city in the state – and the sixth in the country – to ensure paid sick leave. Fulop will be running for re-election in 2021.Later on Tuesday, he gave an indication that the kosher supermarket where the shooting partially took place might have been purposely targeted.“Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats,” he wrote on Twitter.
We have been in close contact with the Jewish community in #JerseyCity to help where we can. While we work through details/investigation of today’s incident I know the entire Jersey City community stands together with the Jewish Community during these challenging times. https://t.co/jHDpXitxHP— Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 11, 2019
"Jersey City is one of the most diverse cities in the country and it is a place of love and inclusivity - its a special place. As a city, we’ve overcome challenges before and we will do it here as well," he further said.Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats— Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 11, 2019