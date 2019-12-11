The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Meet Steven Fulop, Jersey City’s Jewish mayor handling the shooting

A grandchild of Holocaust survivors who made it to America penniless, Fulop grew up working in his father's deli after school. After 9/11, he quit his job at Goldman Sachs to serve in the Marines.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 09:12
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop (left) in 2013 while running for elections. (photo credit: MAY S. YOUNG/WIKIPEDIA COMMON)
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop (left) in 2013 while running for elections.
(photo credit: MAY S. YOUNG/WIKIPEDIA COMMON)
Soon after reports of an active shooting situation in Jersey City started to circulate, Mayor Steven Fulop took to Twitter to release information to the public, and specifically addressed parents worrying about the well-being of their children in the schools in the area.
“We still have an active scene but all the schools in the area are secure and all children are accounted for. We will provide more information later,” he wrote around 3 p.m. local time, adding that they were planning to “systematically release any schools that have been on lock down” at 4.15.
Fulop was elected as Jersey City mayor at the age of 36 in 2013, defeating an incumbent who had received endorsements from the major figures of the Democratic Party, including President Barack Obama.
A 2014 profile published in the Jewish Link of New Jersey explained that he grew up in Edison, a grandchild of Romanian Holocaust survivors who made it to America penniless. His father owned a deli in back-then heavily-Jewish Newark, where young Steven worked after school, which he attended at Rabbi Pesach Raymon Yeshiva in Highland Park and then in Solomon Schechter in West Orange.

After graduating from State University of New York at Binghamton in 1999, he started working at Goldman Sachs.
Then the attack of 9/11 changed everything, projecting him into public service.
According to a 2013 interview with the local paper, the Observer, when the Twin Towers fell, he was just a few minutes away and felt the floor shaking. He subsequently quit his well-paid job in investment banking and joined the Marines. Among others, he briefly served in Iraq.
After serving as a councilman in Jersey City for two terms, he became mayor promising inclusivity and reforms, starting with the city’s schools.
“If the schools don’t succeed and the schools don’t improve, it impacts our employment, it impacts our crimes, it impacts our taxes,” he told the Observer.
According to his website, under his tenure, Jersey City became the first city in the state – and the sixth in the country – to ensure paid sick leave.
Fulop will be running for re-election in 2021.
Later on Tuesday, he gave an indication that the kosher supermarket where the shooting partially took place might have been purposely targeted.
“Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats,” he wrote on Twitter.

"Jersey City is one of the most diverse cities in the country and it is a place of love and inclusivity - its a special place. As a city, we’ve overcome challenges before and we will do it here as well," he further said.


Tags American Jewry september 11 shooting New Jersey
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No to Labour By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Needed: A think tank for the Zionist bookshelf By GIL TROY
Shimon Samuels Cemetery desecrations By SHIMON SAMUELS
Zina Rakhamilova Antisemitism on Canadian campuses By ZINA RAKHAMILOVA
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Gantz, Don’t give in By JEFF BARAK

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle waste by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by