The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

‘Men in Black’ and ‘Addams Family’ director wrote an extremely Jewy memoir

Much of the book features stories about his late mother, a neurotic who frequently threatened suicide and claimed a childhood friendship with Bella Abzug.

By STEPHEN SILVER/JTA  
MARCH 11, 2020 08:25
Much of the book features stories about his late mother, a neurotic who frequently threatened suicide and claimed a childhood friendship with Bella Abzug. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Much of the book features stories about his late mother, a neurotic who frequently threatened suicide and claimed a childhood friendship with Bella Abzug.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
(JTA) — In the early 2000s, director and cinematographer Barry Sonnenfeld got into a shouting match with Larry David at a hotel breakfast in New York. Donald Trump was in the room, too.
The topic of the argument? Who was more neurotic.
“As a Jew, you want to be No. 1,” Sonnenfeld says.
Sonnenfeld’s memoir, which is titled “Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother: Memoirs of a Neurotic Filmmaker” (named for a message his mother actually paged him while he was at a Jimi Hendrix concert at Madison Square Garden in 1970) and was published Tuesday, is saturated with this style of Larry David-Jerry Seinfeld Jewishness.
Sonnenfeld, the director of blockbusters like the original “Men in Black” trilogy, the 1990s “Addams Family” films and the gangster comedy “Get Shorty,” recounts many of the Jewish moments and relationships he’s been a part of during his decades in the industry.
The start of his career is closely linked with the Coen brothers and Rob Reiner, also Jewish. After working on pornographic films — something he addresses candidly in the book and says it was just a week — Sonnenfeld was the cinematographer for the Coens’ “Blood Simple,” “Raising Arizona” and “Miller’s Crossing.” He also filmed Reiner’s hits “When Harry Met Sally” and “Misery.”
(Even in the passages on the porn industry, a famous Jew appears: Ron Jeremy, among the most famous porn stars ever.)
In detailing his years working with the Coens, Sonnenfeld confirms a long-rumored tale that Joel Coen raised money for their first film, “Blood Simple,” by hitting up the Hadassah donor list from the Minneapolis area.
There is plenty from his pre-film days as well. For instance, Sonnenfeld speaks of when he was a kid and was sent to the butcher, who was too nice to tell him the family was “hundreds of dollars in brisket debt.” He also narrates a near brawl between his family and some strangers outside the Second Avenue Deli in his native New York City. He writes about his bar mitzvah, which because of a synagogue renovation was held in a Catholic church.
Much of the book features stories about his late mother, a neurotic who frequently threatened suicide and claimed a childhood friendship with Bella Abzug.
Seinfeld, who wrote a blurb that is featured on the book’s cover, is indirectly responsible for its publication. The two are neighbors in Telluride, the Colorado skiing mecca where both have homes, and Seinfeld suggested in 2011 that Sonnenfeld take his funny stories and turn them into a stand-up comedy routine. Sonnenfeld chose the book route.
“Writing this book is the closest I’ll come to stand-up,” he says.
The book also goes to some dark places, including some ugly episodes involving his parents, the director’s molestation by a relative and some of the more gross aspects of the porn industry. But Sonnenfeld says he never considered omitting them from his memoir.
“I’m an open book, as it were, and I’m guileless, and everyone who is my friend has heard a lot of these stories,” he says. “I might be wrong, and I might realize after the book is published that I’ve made a mistake, but I think that what makes the book work is that everything in there is true and everything in there seems almost surreal and unbelievable, which is what has sort of molded my philosophy of life, and my viewpoint towards life, which is sort of quirky and surreal.”
Sonnenfeld’s Jewish identity overflowed onto the screen of his works. The “Addams Family” movies are full of hints of Jewishness, and the director once tried to talk studio executives into making the first “Addams” movie by likening it to “a sadder version of ‘Sophie’s Choice.’” In “Get Shorty,” Gene Hackman wears a chai necklace. Many have called the “Men in Black” movies an immigration allegory, comparing the extraterrestrials to immigrants, like the many Jews who passed through Ellis Island.
“I never embraced the Jewish religion,” he says, “but I very much embraced the Jewish culture, in terms of anxiety, angst, comedy, kindness, admiration of intelligence and wit.”
In that spirit, Sonnenfeld names his favorite Jewish films for us.
A Serious Man” (2009, directed by Joel and Ethan Coen)
“I love that movie. I think it’s one of their best movies, and one of the most underrated.”
Where’s Poppa?” (1970, Carl Reiner)
“With George Segal, it’s very funny.”
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (1967, Stanley Kubrick)
“My favorite director is actually Kubrick [born to a Jewish family in 1928] … and ‘Dr. Strangelove’ is my favorite movie.”
The Producers” (1968, Mel Brooks)
“There’s a lot of cultural Judaism in ‘The Producers,’ which Mel Brooks directed, and I love that movie. I love Zero Mostel in almost everything he’s done.”


Tags entertainment comedy movie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rivlin’s time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
5 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by