June 18 2018
|
Tammuz, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Ministerial committee delays decision on Falash Mura again

This is the third time this year a decision on the issue has been postponed.

By
June 18, 2018 22:34
1 minute read.
Ministerial committee delays decision on Falash Mura again

Members of the Falash Mura community attend a prayer service at the Hatikva Synagogue in Gondar, northern Ethiopia, in 2016. (photo credit: TIKSA NEGERI / REUTERS)

A high-level ministerial meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again delayed a decision on whether or not to bring the remaining members of the Falash Mura community in Ethiopia to Israel.

This is the third time this year a decision on the issue has been postponed.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Also present at the meeting were Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Bayit Yehudi), Immigration Minister Sofa Landver (Yisrael Beytenu), Economy Minister Eli Cohen (Kulanu) and Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen (Shas).

There are approximately 8,200 people in Addis Ababa and Gondar who are seeking to immigrate to Israel on the basis of family reunification and of being “descendants of Jews.”

They are not, however, eligible for citizenship under the law of return, since the Falash Mura converted under duress to Christianity in the late 19th and early 20th century.

Still, approximately three-quarters have parents, children or siblings in Israel and all, according to activists, live as Jews in Addis and Gondar and are ready to convert once they reach Israel.

No details of Monday’s meeting have been published, and the ministers involved have remained tight-lipped as to why a decision was delayed again.



A government resolution was passed in 2015 to bring the remaining members of the Falash Mura community to Israel, but only 1,300 have arrived since then.

The government has pointed to budgetary problems in bringing those who remain, but the Finance Ministry has said that there would be no problem in financing their immigration.

The Committee for Bringing Ethiopian Jews said in response: “We see the postponement of the decision by the ministerial committee as another trick to push off the issue… The campaign will only get fiercer from here on.”


Related Content

June 18, 2018
U.S. leaders to interview Jewish Agency candidates

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut