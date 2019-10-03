Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

‘Mummy, I’m a Jewish rodent:' 5-year-old Aussie after antisemitic attacks

Also in Australia, a 12-year-old was forced to kiss a Muslim classmate's feet in a public park.

By
October 3, 2019 15:23
2 minute read.
A child wearing a Kippah

A child wearing a Kippah. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Two separate antisemitic incidents involving children in the city of Melbourne are shocking the Australian Jewish community, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday.

A five-year-old boy was harassed for weeks by other children in his school's bathrooms, in one incident. A 12-year-old was forced to kiss a Muslim classmate's feet in a public park under the threat of a beating by several other boys, in another incident. The latter event was filmed and the images are widely circulating online.

 
At the time of the first event, the five-year-old, who comes from a family of Holocaust survivors, was attending the Hawthorn West Primary School.

According to the report, he was chased continuously to the bathroom and laughed at for being circumcised, to the point that he started to wet himself in class rather than using the toilet. He was also addressed with expressions such as "Jewish cockroach."

In an interview with The Australian Jewish News, the mother of the boy said that after behaving strangely for months, one morning he burst out crying over breakfast.

"He literally fell down on the floor," his mother told The AJN, "and said, 'Mummy, you shouldn't love me. I'm a worthless Jewish rodent. I'm vermin."

Although the school acknowledged the bullying, they did not treat it as an antisemitic incident.

"While school staff were not able to substantiate that any negative interactions were anti-Semitic in nature, on the basis of those investigations, school staff identified an incident that involved children laughing at [the boy]," the North-West Victoria Department of Education Director Barbara Crowe said according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"This was not acceptable and would have been an unpleasant experience for [the boy]. I am sorry that this occurred," she added.

In the second incident, the 12-year-old boy was attending Cheltenham Secondary College in Cheltenham in the state of Victoria.

According to the report, no action has been taken by the school against the group of Muslim boys involved, because the incident did not happen on the school's premises.

"I took such offense with the Education Department because there was nothing they did to protect my son at all, at any point in time – that's what's cut me up," the mother of the 12-year-old told the Sydney Morning Herald.

However, the parents of the student who presented his feet to be kissed were described as "horrified" by their son's behavior.

"We sat down, his parents, the two boys and myself, around the table and explained the velocity of [the bullying] and what it meant to us as parents as far as building bridges between Jews and Muslims in society and not creating division like that photo does," she said.

Both boys were withdrawn from their respective schools.

"There is mounting evidence that families are forced to take their children out of public schools and to enroll them in Jewish-day schools due to a growing sense of insecurity and fear that their kids will be harmed simply because of who they are," chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission Dvir Abramovich said.


Related Content

Jewish Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside Louise Ellman
October 3, 2019
Louise Ellman, Jewish Labour MP, facing no confidence vote on Yom Kippur

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings