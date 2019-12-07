New synagogue inaugurated in Tucuman, Argentina

A new synagogue was inaugurated in Tucuman, Argentina. The Chabad Lubavitch community organized a big event in collaboration with Jewish donors and the government of Tucuman. Jews from all over the country and from Israel were invited to celebrate the new opening. Among the featured guests were the Israel's Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau, Israeli ambassador Galit Ronen, the director of DAIA (Argentina's Jewish political umbrella) Jorge Knoblovitz and Jewish businessmen.Several meetings were held before the inauguration ceremony. One of them was an official event in the White Hall of the Government House where the Governor Juan Manzur distinguished Rabbi David Lau, the President of the World Zionist Organisation Abraham Duvdevani and the Israeli ambassador as guests of honor.Rabbi Lau was very thankful and also proud with the Tucuman Jewish community. In the Government House he said: “We are living a blessed moment of tolerance, diversity and respect,” he also asked the community to keep on striving for dreams to come true. “We will surely meet again to celebrate new joyful moments. I want to take this beautiful memory with me to the holy land,” he concluded. The main rabbi of Tucuman´s Chabad Lubavitch community, David Levy, also gave a speech. He said: “When the Mashiach comes, every governor will respect and help the Jewish people, that’s the only reason I find to answer why the Governor Juan Manzur acts with such dedication towards our community.”Juan Manzur then accompanied the guests on a visit to the Tucuman’s Historical House, where the Argentina’s Declaration of Independence was signed in 1810. Then, finally, the moment arrived. The synagogue, located in 770 Lamadrid Street, opened its doors. It’s a 3-story building, in which the local Jewish community will be able to pray and study. More than one hundred guests visited the site, and David Levy welcomed everyone. “It took a long journey to reach this moment, but fortunately I had the help of many people who put brick by brick to make this dream a reality. At times it was difficult, but God sent us an unbelievable help.” “I want my people to live in peace, with plurality and diversity,” Tucuman’s Governor Juan Manzur told The Jerusalem Post. “The Jewish community members are good people, who help Jews and non-Jews.” He was very grateful for rabbi Levy, who helped to build a new health center to care for those with difficult ailments. “Here we have more than one thousand hardworking families who made many contributions to the people of Tucuman. That’s why I hope that the Jewish community will continue growing,” said Manzur.“People think that outside Buenos Aires the Jewish community is decreasing, however, now we can see that in a small province like Tucuman a new synagogue is being founded,” Chief Rabbi of Chabad Lubavitch in Argentina Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt told The Post. Grunblatt is also proud of rabbi Levy’s work. “He has been here for the last 38 years and now this community needs more space for studying and praying. We came to see his big effort and to provide him with our entire support, we want this to be an example to all Argentina’s Jewish people.”“In Argentina, in the last 50 years, few synagogues were founded outside Buenos Aires, so such an inspiring event encourages us to keep on moving,” Grunblatt concluded.The celebration ended with a gala dinner, in which almost all men danced Hasidic music for several hours.