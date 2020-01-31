Reform Movement slams Trump administration's planned Medicaid cuts

The Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism released a letter condemning the decision of the Trump administration to establish a Medicaid block program.“By encouraging states to cap federal funds for Medicaid expansion, the Trump administration is fundamentally undermining Medicaid and jeopardizing access to health care for the most vulnerable Americans," said the center's director, Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, in a statement on behalf of the wider Reform movement, as well as other organizations such as the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis. "Medicaid expansion primarily covers low-income adults and has been proven to increase access to care and save lives," the statement continued. "Block grants would overturn the existing funding system, under which the federal government takes care of 90% all costs for people covered by Medicaid expansion, effectively cutting federal funding and lessening the ability of states to cover the full cost of providing life-saving coverage for those in need of care.“Jewish tradition teaches that God did not divide creation between the sick and the well, between people who can afford health care and those who cannot, or between those who are entitled to health care and those who are not. God created all of us, endowed us with equal rights, and charged us with the responsibility to be partners in the act of healing. By reducing federal funds and encouraging states to cut benefits, this plan threatens that sacred responsibility and will harm vulnerable members of our community.“The Reform Movement remains committed to advocating for a health care system that enables all people to access high quality, affordable care.”The Reform Movement is the largest stream of Judaism in the US, and has traditionally focused heavily on the practice of tikkun olam, which seeks to improve the world through activism.It is not the first time the leaders of this movement have condemned the Trump administration. In September 2019, the leaders of 12 Reform institutions released an open letter condemning President Donald Trump for "dividing the nation and sowing hate and fear."“Since taking office, President Trump’s words and actions have sowed division, spread fear and expressed hateful views that go far beyond the legitimate expressions of policy differences that characterize healthy political debate,” the letter said, adding that "We must all expect more from the president of the United States."Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.