The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Reform Movement slams Trump administration's planned Medicaid cuts

The Reform Movement is the largest stream of Judaism in the US, and has traditionally focused heavily on the practice of tikkun olam, which seeks to improve the world through activism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 31, 2020 06:41
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday in the White House (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday in the White House
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
The Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism released a letter condemning the decision of the Trump administration to establish a Medicaid block program.
“By encouraging states to cap federal funds for Medicaid expansion, the Trump administration is fundamentally undermining Medicaid and jeopardizing access to health care for the most vulnerable Americans," said the center's director, Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, in a statement on behalf of the wider Reform movement, as well as other organizations such as the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis.
"Medicaid expansion primarily covers low-income adults and has been proven to increase access to care and save lives," the statement continued.
"Block grants would overturn the existing funding system, under which the federal government takes care of 90% all costs for people covered by Medicaid expansion, effectively cutting federal funding and lessening the ability of states to cover the full cost of providing life-saving coverage for those in need of care.
“Jewish tradition teaches that God did not divide creation between the sick and the well, between people who can afford health care and those who cannot, or between those who are entitled to health care and those who are not. God created all of us, endowed us with equal rights, and charged us with the responsibility to be partners in the act of healing. By reducing federal funds and encouraging states to cut benefits, this plan threatens that sacred responsibility and will harm vulnerable members of our community.
“The Reform Movement remains committed to advocating for a health care system that enables all people to access high quality, affordable care.”
The Reform Movement is the largest stream of Judaism in the US, and has traditionally focused heavily on the practice of tikkun olam, which seeks to improve the world through activism.
It is not the first time the leaders of this movement have condemned the Trump administration. In September 2019, the leaders of 12 Reform institutions released an open letter condemning President Donald Trump for "dividing the nation and sowing hate and fear."
“Since taking office, President Trump’s words and actions have sowed division, spread fear and expressed hateful views that go far beyond the legitimate expressions of policy differences that characterize healthy political debate,” the letter said, adding that "We must all expect more from the president of the United States."
Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.


Tags reform Donald Trump reform jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by