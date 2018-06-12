Roseanne Barr apologizes to George Soros

Less than two weeks after she accused him of being a Holocaust collaborator, comedian Roseanne Barr apologized to financier and philanthropist George Soros via Twitter.



Late Tuesday night, Barr tweeted: "I apologize sincerely to @georgesoros. His family was persecuted by The Nazis & survived The Holocaust only because of the strength & resourcefulness of his father." She then offered a link to the Open Society Foundations, run by the Soros family, with more information about his life.





I apologize sincerely to @georgesoros. His family was persecuted by The Nazis & survived The Holocaust only because of the strength & resourcefulness of his father. Learn more of the truth about this at https://t.co/8gJ3xZpzNC — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 11, 2018

Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

The much-circulated claim about Soros's Holocaust experience has been repeatedly debunked by reputable news sources. The majority of accounts of his time during World War II indicate that Soros - who was 14 when the Nazis occupied Hungary - was hidden in plain sight as the godson of a Hungarian official to avoid persecution. He was 15 when World War II ended in 1945.But in late May, during days of hate-filled and angry tweeting that led to the cancellation of her hit TV show revival, Roseanne, Barr accused Soros of being a Nazi who turned in his fellow Jews. The tweet came after Barr falsely claimed that Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Hillary Clinton, was married to Soros's nephew. When Clinton corrected the claim, Barr replied: "By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that?"That tweet still remains online as of Wednesday morning. It was even retweeted by Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump.After Barr's original tweet, Soros's son, Alexander, wrote an op-ed in the New York Daily News slamming the comedian.Alexander Soros said her lie was "odious," and wrote that his father, who was 13 when he was taken in by a Hungarian official, “did not collaborate with the Nazis...Roseanne Barr’s claims are not just an insult to my father, but [to] all those who endured the Holocaust.”Earlier this week, the senior Soros gave an interview to The Washington Post and called Barr's claim “a total fabrication.”