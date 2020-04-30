SCN and US Jewish Federations prepare to reopen Jewish institutions

The SCN convened the group with the cooperation of members from the public, private, non-profit and academic sectors, and held its first meeting on Tuesday, according to press release from the group.

The press release noted that factors being taken into consideration are numerous health, welfare, safety and security issues as a result of the coronavirus. Following the conclusion of the planning process, the group will release planning materials and a final report on the appropriate steps for resuming operations.

“While Jewish facilities are closed, our community – and the work related to safety and security – continues. Our community is working together so our facilities can re-open with a focus on safety, health and security. The efforts of the Working Group will be helpful to synagogues, JCCs, camps and all facilities important to our community, particularly as we face a new environment, and new threats,” said Michael Masters, National Security Director of SCN.

Beyond preparing for the end to coronavirus restrictions, the SCN has also participated in bi-weekly calls with the national network of Jewish community security directors.

The Secure Community Network (SCN), the official safety and security organization of The Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, announced Thursday that it has convened a “Resumption of Operations and Organizational Reopening Working Group” to discuss and recommend the best process for resuming operation and reopening Jewish institutions across the United States.