Tiffany Haddish celebrates her Judaism in her 'Black Mitzvah'

It was a rare event that united the African American and Jewish communities and was covered by the Jewish press, as well as such African-American-oriented media outlets as Essence.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 16:11
Rabbi Susan Silverman officiates Tiffany Haddish's bat mitzvah December 3, 2019 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rabbi Susan Silverman officiates Tiffany Haddish's bat mitzvah December 3, 2019
(photo credit: Courtesy)
After releasing her "Black Mitzvah" standup special earlier that day on Netflix, actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish celebrated her actual bat mitzvah Tuesday night in Los Angeles in a small, intimate ceremony embraced by Hollywood's Jewish royalty, including Billy Crystal and Sarah Silverman.
Common, Jimmy Kimmel and Wanda Sykes also attended. Barbra Streisand, who could not make it, posted a "Mazel Tov" message on her Instagram account. Then Haddid partied to celebrate the bat mitzvah and the special at a lavish Netflix event like it was 2019.
The bat mitzvah was officiated by the distinguished rabbi, Susan Silverman, who is based in Jerusalem. Susan is Sarah Silverman's sister, and had theological discussions with Haddish about her Torah portion to help her prepare for the event.
Susan's daughter, Aliza, an actress living in New York, was Haddish's tutor for her bat mitzvah. Haddish, who spent years in foster care after her mother developed schizophrenia and her family became homeless, met Susan Silverman, who is the executive director of Second Nurture, an organization that promotes adoption, when she joined the group's board.
Haddish, the daughter of an Eritrean Jew, found out relatively late in life that she was Jewish but has embraced these Jewish roots in recent years. She chose to celebrate the bat mitzvah on her 40th birthday.
Before the event, Haddish told the website for young Jews, Alma, that she first met her father when she was 27 and learned from him about the persecution he had faced in his homeland.
She said that she regretted that her father, who passed away, could not be present at her bat mitzvah: “I wish my father was still alive, so I could dance with him.
I mean, I danced with him at my wedding. But that was… I guess that’s enough. I’m looking forward to getting lifted in the chair; I’m excited about that. That’s my favorite part.”
Asked what part of having a bat mitzvah was the hardest for her, she said, "“Learning to read Hebrew. I can say it, but to actually read the Torah. Learning the alphabet, learning shin, sin, gimmel, mem.”
Aliza Silverman tutored Haddish in Hebrew -- she had had no Jewish education and had to begin by learning the aleph-bet -- in between takes on the set of Here Today, a movie Haddish is starring in with Billy Crystal.
The film that is described on the Internet Movie Database as a "May-September romantic comedy -- but without the romance." Crystal plays a comedy writer losing his mind and Haddish is a street singer who forms an unlikely friendship with him.
Haddish was reportedly an extremely quick study and learned enough to read many verses from her bat mitzvah Torah portion in Hebrew.
She also gave a moving d'var Torah -- a speech about her Torah portion -- which concerned the story of Jacob's dream of the ladder with the angels ascending and descending and God's promise to give him and his descendants this land. Jacob says, "Surely the Lord is in the place and I knew it not."
Haddish related this to her own experience with Judaism, describing how she was always Jewish but didn't know it.
In Haddish's "Black Mitzvah" special, she arrived onstage carried in a chair by four muscled men, singing "Hava Nagila," which she combined with a rap song about partying, ending with, "Black Mitzvah, bitch."  She opened her set saying, "That's right, I'm Jewish, everybody don't know that about me.
I hope you are all here ready to celebrate tonight because this is a celebration, 'cause I have finally come into my full-grown womanhood."
Throughout the special, during which she talks about her childhood in foster care, her scientific curiosity, her sex life and some memorable drunken episodes, she always returns to the refrain, "I learned a lot of lessons the hard way and I'm here to share with you. It's my mitzvah, I'm here to teach."
Haddish, who is best known for blockbuster comedies such as “Girls Trip,” appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on December 2 and sang "Hava Nagila."


