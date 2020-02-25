The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Why Bernie Sanders' snub of AIPAC is wrong- Opinion

Sanders, a man who desires to be president, has neither the backbone nor integrity to stand up to the far Left – which makes up a critical part of his base – and say, “Enough!”

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 21:29
BERNIE SANDERS at a campaign rally. (photo credit: REUTERS)
BERNIE SANDERS at a campaign rally.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Leading US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced on Sunday that he will not attend the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual conference next week because it provides a platform for “leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights.”
Wrong.
What AIPAC does do is provide a bipartisan, diverse platform for those who believe that a strong Israel-US relationship is critical, both for Israel and the United States.
That’s not bigotry, nor opposed to “Palestinian rights.” That’s just smart geopolitics. It’s also the reason why for years the leading political leaders from both countries – from the Left and the Right – have made it a point to attend the conference. And their very participation was the message: US support for Israel is neither Right nor Left, Democratic nor Republican, Likud nor Labor. It is bi-partisan.
But not for Sanders. For Sanders it is bigoted.
Why? Because the far Left says it is. Because the far Left says Zionism is racism, Israel is an apartheid state, and that the Jewish state protecting its citizens is a militaristic Sparta that exists only to trample the rights of the defenseless and blameless Palestinians.
And Sanders, a man who desires to be president, has neither the backbone nor integrity to stand up to the far Left – which makes up a critical part of his base – and say, “Enough!”
Sanders doesn’t have to agree with Israeli policy or like the current Israeli government (he has made it clear, in fact, that he detests both). He doesn’t even have to attend the conference. But to boycott it on the grounds that AIPAC is “bigoted” is simply ridiculous.
It is also an insult to the tens of thousands of US citizens who support AIPAC, the 18,000 people who will attend the conference, and the hundreds of people who will speak there. Do they all condone bigotry?
For Israel, United States support is critical. It is critical militarily and diplomatically. This doesn’t meant it is a one-way relationship – it is not, as Israel contributes much to the US as well. And that support is not now – nor has it ever – been a given.
That Israel for so long has enjoyed massive support on both sides of the aisle from senators and congressmen in each of the 50 states – even those with only a minuscule Jewish population – is not Israel’s natural birthright. This is not something that just falls from the heaven; rather, it takes long, hard work.
It takes educating and lobbying, and being able to mobilize the support of tens of millions of Americans to let their representatives know that by supporting Israel, they are doing what the majority of their constituents want them to do.
Which is why of all the American Jewish organizations, AIPAC is the one most critical for Israel’s security and well-being. Why? Because AIPAC ensures political support for Israel in Washington and across the US.
And this is why Sanders’ attack is so dangerous. Not only does he not want to speak at the organization’s conference (his prerogative), but the words he chose to explain his absence shows that he also wants to undermine and delegitimize the organization itself. Accusing AIPAC of bigotry is intended to weaken AIPAC – and a weakened AIPAC is bad for the Israel-US alliance.
In today’s hyper-partisan climate in America, maintaining bipartisanship is a difficult – if not impossible task. AIPAC has critics both on the Left – who think it is way too close with the current governments in Washington and Jerusalem – and on the Right, who feel it was not critical enough of the Obama administration.
Yet it has tried its best to stay out of these poisonous political battles and focus on the overriding goal – working for a strong US-Israel relationship.
Has it stumbled from time to time? Certainly. But for the most part it has stood admirably above the political fray, able to work with both Republican and Democratic administrations, as well as with both Democratic and Republican senators and representatives, for the betterment of the US-Israel relationship – something that serves the interests of, and which is important to, both countries.
That Sanders is trying to disturb this relationship is a shame.


Tags aipac Bernie Sanders american politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why Bernie Sanders' snub of AIPAC is wrong- Opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads to people worldwide: Interactive map
A passenger wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai railway station in China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 9, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by