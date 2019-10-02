Wiesenthal: Merkel makes a mockery Holocaust due to Iran support

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured after speaking during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, at Rykestrasse Synagogue, in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2018. (photo credit: AXEL SCHMIDT/REUTERS)

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a human rights organization, said on Wednesday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a mockery of solidarity with Israel post-Holocaust because of her administration’s zealous support for the Islamic Republic of Iran.



Responding to a Jerusalem Post report on Uwe Becker, Commissioner of the Hessian Federal State Government for Jewish Life and the Fight against Antisemitism, who called for Merkel to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, the Wiesenthal center’s Rabbi Abraham Cooper told the Post: “Uwe Becker is right to call out German Merkel’s continued silence and inaction over Iran’s genocidal threats to destroy Israel. Her business-as-usual attitude toward Mullahocracy makes a mockery of Germany’s historic responsibilities to the Jewish people after the Shoah (Holocaust) and her assurances of solidarity with Israel."

Becker told the Post on Monday, “The current escalation with Israel should be reason enough for Germany to advocate the.... Iran nuclear agreement, which has been undermined by Iran... [as] dead, and for the necessary sanctions against Tehran to become effective again in their entirety.”He also said that Germany’s national interest in a secure Israel is “above possible economic interests” rooted in the Iran deal “If Germany takes its reason for state [raison d’État] seriously, it must immediately freeze its relations with Iran and thus send a clear and unequivocal signal to the Iranian leadership,” Becker said. “It is not a question of a policy against the Iranian people, who are even deprived of important freedom rights by their own government, but of a clear position towards the political leadership in Tehran.”When asked about Cooper’s criticism, a spokesman for Merkel’s administration wrote that “We do not comment on that.”Merkel delivered a speech to the Knesset in 2008 in which she declared Israel’s security interests to be part of Germany’s raison d’État.At the time, the chancellor said that Israel’s security is “non-negotiable” for her government.Becker, who is a member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party, is the first antisemitism commissioner in Germany to urge the chancellor to pull the plug on the accord and re-impose economic sanctions against Iran.Merkel’s administration, in February, celebrated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s revolution at Tehran’s embassy in Berlin.Last month, Merkel’s administration sent government representatives to a pro-Iran business forum US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said at the time that “Iran perpetuates gross human rights abuses against its own citizens, has planned and carried out terror attacks and assassinations on European soil, and is facilitating Assad’s war crimes in Syria. Now is not the time to promote business deals that will only send euros to the regime’s coffers at the expense of the Iranian people.”In 2018, Dr. Josef Schuster, the president of Germany's nearly 100,000 member Jewish community urged Merkel's administration to stop business deals with Iran's regime. The United States government and Schuster have urged Merkel to outlaw the entire Iraniain-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah in Germany. Merkel has repeatedly refused to ban Hezbollah and its 1,050 operatives in the federal republic.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });