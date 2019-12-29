Will American Jews finally get hint about dangers they face? - analysis

The multiple victim stabbing attack in Monsey, New York early Sunday morning was just the latest in a line of escalating antisemitic attacks on Jews in the US.From initial local reports, it does not appear that there were any serious security measures in place to stop or slow the attacker. Will this attack wake-up American Jewry to the dangers they face so that all communities, even smaller and lower-profile ones, will finally get serious about security?Probably not.It is not that the infrastructure is not there.The Jerusalem Post has interviewed top homeland security officials dealing with security for Jews in New York and other areas for are plenty of resources.Most large Jewish organizations and large synagogues are years into setting in place a variety of security arrangements and training for their congregants about what to do in the event of an attack.Some have visible security guards with weapons, some metal detectors, some hidden security personnel, some electronic surveillance as well as early warning or lock down measures.Some invest significant funds in outside professional security measures and some train their own community members to provide security.But there are still at least two major holes in American Jews’ security: non-shabbat programming and smaller communities who either lack resources for protecting themselves or who imagine, wrongly, that their footprint is too small to be bothered.Some corollaries to these two major holes are there are communities that are in denial that an attack could ever happen to them because they are in an overwhelmingly Jewish geographic area, located in a suburban area far away from crime or because they are doing outreach and wish to do all they can to attract Jews to come to their programming.It is not attractive to Jews who are deciding whether to reconnect with the Jewish community that they may be alienated from to see all kinds of security measures and feel like they are putting themselves in physical danger. Some small Jewish communities and some Chassidic communities are less on top of and less influenced by the national and global news if there have been attacks on Jews, but the attacks were not in their local backyard. Unfortunately, even Sunday’s attack, which came almost right after an attack in Manhattan as well as a shooting in Jersey City, have accompanied by a spike in attacks this past year in the US. However, it is not likely to get smaller Jewish communities to change their ways.New York homeland security officials have told the Post that awareness and recognition of the threat has improved significantly in recent years, but whether it is due to scarce resources, denial or some sort of ideological reasons for not wanting to look unwelcoming - the disincentives against being prepared are deeply rooted.There are also other deep sociological issues. Some Jewish communities have ample volunteers who are physically able and motivated, maybe even a bit excited, to contribute to a local Jewish security force for their community.But many US Jews have a strong visceral distaste for performing such volunteer work and many might prefer to refrain from going and choosing a new community, if that is an option, rather than have to be personally involved in their community’s security.Some American Jews are still just finding it hard to grapple with the idea that in 2020, when Jews are such a strong and privileged national group in the US, that they could face dangerous antisemitism within the same realm, at a level that has not been seen in decades.This means that likely the best that can be done in the near term will be to continue awareness campaigns, to offer additional resources for communities lacking funds and to increase the general security-law enforcement presence in communities with Jews, in addition to a larger expectation for potential tension.