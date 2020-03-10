Blue and White's Nissenkorn: Form parliamentary cmte. to deal coronavirus

“This worsening crisis requires all Knesset members to put politics aside and to work together for the health of Israeli citizens and the protection of our economy,” Nissenkorn said. “I call upon all faction heads to support this initiative.”

Prof. Avishai Ellis, secretary of the Internal Medicine Association, echoed Nissenkorn's sentiments in a letter he penned to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White head Benny Gantz asking them to “put aside political disputes at a time like this and work together to establish a Knesset health committee next week!"

The Knesset plenary is scheduled to come together next Monday, March 16, for its swearing in ceremony. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, media has been uninvited to the event. In addition, families and other supporters were asked not to attend due to threat of infection.