The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Blue and White's Nissenkorn: Form parliamentary cmte. to deal coronavirus

“This worsening crisis requires all Knesset members to put politics aside and to work together."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 10, 2020 17:29
Likud hangs fake Blue and White billboards depicting Avi Nissenkorn. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Likud hangs fake Blue and White billboards depicting Avi Nissenkorn.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
“Israel is experiencing a health crisis that cannot be appropriately managed without parliamentary oversight,” said MK Avi Nissenkorn on Tuesday.
He said that against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis, the Blue and White Party is working to establish a parliamentary committee to deal with the issue as soon as the plenary convenes this coming Monday.  
“This worsening crisis requires all Knesset members to put politics aside and to work together for the health of Israeli citizens and the protection of our economy,” Nissenkorn said. “I call upon all faction heads to support this initiative.”
Prof. Avishai Ellis, secretary of the Internal Medicine Association, echoed Nissenkorn's sentiments in a letter he penned to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White head Benny Gantz asking them to “put aside political disputes at a time like this and work together to establish a Knesset health committee next week!"
The Knesset plenary is scheduled to come together next Monday, March 16, for its swearing in ceremony. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, media has been uninvited to the event. In addition, families and other supporters were asked not to attend due to threat of infection.


Tags Knesset coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus is apolitical – editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak More Israelis want Netanyahu out of office than in By JEFF BARAK
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Feldman Coronavirus and Israel's tourism industry: Loss and hope – comment By MARK FELDMAN
Eli Kavon Ordinary Germans and Hitler’s prophecy By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by