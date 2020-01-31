Foreign Ministry warns Israelis against traveling to China

The announcement came the same day that the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Israel disseminated a release informing Israeli officials, the media and the public that "WHO doesn't recommend limiting trade and movement."WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus "recommendations should be seriously considered," the release said. "Under current circumstances, solidarity is what the world needs."According to the spokesperson, "all countries should ... work together to combat the virus, and avoid overreaction that may result in more negative spillover."The embassy said it has maintained close communication with the Israeli government and is working with the government to prevent the virus from spreading to and throughout Israel. The spokesperson said that the embassy, Chinese institutions and businesses are following health authority recommendations, such as postponing unnecessary trips to China and requiring those who do travel there to exercise "self-quarantine measures" upon their return."Numerous Israeli friends have expressed to the embassy their support of the Chinese people’s effort in combating the epidemic," the spokesperson wrote.The embassy specifically thanked the City of Netanya and Israel Chamber of Commerce in China, which have offered to donate medical masks and other equipment to the country."We want to express our sincere appreciation to them," the spokesperson said. "We hope Israeli friends will continue to understand and support China’s efforts in epidemic prevention and control."As of January 31, the Chinese health authorities were reporting 9,809 confirmed cases in the country and cases of the virus in at least 15 other countries.