Foreign Ministry warns Israelis against traveling to China

The ministry recommended that Israelis currently in China leave.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 31, 2020 14:36
People wearing face masks walk past luxury boutiques in the Sanlitun shopping district in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, January 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)
People wearing face masks walk past luxury boutiques in the Sanlitun shopping district in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, January 25, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER)
The Israeli Foreign Ministry is warning Israelis against traveling to China.
In an announcement disseminated Friday, the ministry wrote, "Following the World Health Organization (WHO) declaration of the coronavirus epidemic as an international emergency, it is recommended that Israeli citizens refrain from flying to China" until the epidemic subsides or another announcement is made.
The ministry encouraged Israelis currently in China to leave and said that although the Minister of Health has banned all incoming flights to Israel from China, one can travel to Israel via another country. If Israelis do so, the ministry is recommending a series of safety measures for 14 days that can help ensure the returnee is not infected and, if he or she is, that he or she does not share the virus with others. 
The warning is not yet valid for Hong Kong or Macao, the ministry said.
"The Foreign Ministry wishes to emphasize that the Israeli delegations in China (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, as well as its Hong Kong representative) should continue and operate despite the emergency," the notice concluded.
The announcement came the same day that the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Israel disseminated a release informing Israeli officials, the media and the public that "WHO doesn't recommend limiting trade and movement."
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus "recommendations should be seriously considered," the release said. "Under current circumstances, solidarity is what the world needs."
According to the spokesperson, "all countries should  ... work together to combat the virus, and avoid overreaction that may result in more negative spillover."
The embassy said it has maintained close communication with the Israeli government and is working with the government to prevent the virus from spreading to and throughout Israel. The spokesperson said that the embassy, Chinese institutions and businesses are following health authority recommendations, such as postponing unnecessary trips to China and requiring those who do travel there to exercise "self-quarantine measures" upon their return.
"Numerous Israeli friends have expressed to the embassy their support of the Chinese people’s effort in combating the epidemic," the spokesperson wrote.
The embassy specifically thanked the City of Netanya and Israel Chamber of Commerce in China, which have offered to donate medical masks and other equipment to the country.
"We want to express our sincere appreciation to them," the spokesperson said. "We hope Israeli friends will continue to understand and support China’s efforts in epidemic prevention and control."
As of January 31, the Chinese health authorities were reporting 9,809 confirmed cases in the country and cases of the virus in at least 15 other countries. 


