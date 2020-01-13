The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hadassah Hospital announces plans to open branch in Beit Shemesh

“This is important news for the residents of Beit Shemesh,” said Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 13, 2020 15:27
Hadassah Hospital, the mayor of Beit Shemesh and the Health Ministry announced plans on Monday to open a branch of the hospital in Beit Shemesh.
“This is important news for the residents of Beit Shemesh,” said Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman during a modest ceremony held in the city, which is located about 21 kilometers from Jerusalem. Hadassah director Dr. Zeev Rothstein and Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch also attended the ceremony.
The medical center is expected to open in about 18 months and will include an emergency room, specialist and outpatient surgery clinics, and imaging and dialysis units. There will also be pediatricians and orthopedists available.
Bloch said at the ceremony that the establishment of the clinic is a testament to the city.
“The Health Ministry and Hadassah Hospital understand that the residents of this city need to receive high-quality medical services,” Bloch said. “I see the approval given by the Health Ministry and Hadassah to establish this branch as an opportunity not only to provide more services to our residents but also as a chance to develop the city’s med-tech arena.”
The city of Beit Shemesh has rapidly grown in recent decades, from about 24,000 people in 1995 to more than 103,000 residents today, according to a report published by the city and Hadassah. The city is expected to be home to 350,000 residents by 2035, more than tripling today's population. 
Currently, the closest hospital to the city is Hadassah Ein Kerem, which can be a 40-minute drive away during heavy traffic.


