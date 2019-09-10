Hebrew University to establish brain research center in Guangzhou

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to establish a new brain science innovation center in Guangzhou, China.



The agreement was signed during a visit to the university's Mount Scopus campus by a senior government delegation from China's third largest city, home to more than 13 million residents.

The development of the brain science center in Guangzhou will be led by Prof. Israel Nelken and Prof. Hagai Bergman of Hebrew University's Edmond & Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences (ELSC), the Guangzhou Sino-Israel Biotech Investment Fund (GIBF) and Nazareth-based medical device company Alpha Omega.

"The Hebrew University and the government of Guangzhou understand the importance of investing in science and technology for the benefit of neuroscience," said Bergman."The purpose of the collaboration is to create high-level clinical research centers in the field of neuromodulation, together with industry leaders such as Alpha Omega and and local hospitals in Guangzhou and Jerusalem, in order to improve neuromodulation therapy for a range of neurological and psychiatric disorders."

