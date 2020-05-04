Israel's IIBR completes development phase of COVID-19 antibody

The Israel Institute for Biological Research ( IIBR ) has completed the development phase of COVID-19 antibody, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Ness Ziona-based lab on Monday and was briefed by the research team, who revealed a breakthrough antibody that attacks the virus and neutralizes it in the body.

IIBR is now working to patent its antibody and secure a contract for its commercial development. All legal procedures will be coordinated with the Defense Ministry.

“I am proud of the Biological Institute staff, who have made a major breakthrough,” Bennett said Monday. “The Jewish creativity and ingenuity brought about this amazing achievement.”

Last month, IIBR announced that it had begun testing its antibody-based vaccine prototype on rodents.

IIBR is also involved in plasma collection from people who have recovered from infection with the new coronavirus, in the hope that this might help research.

A second Israeli research team, MigVax , has also reported that it is close to completing the first phase of development of a coronavirus vaccine. Last week, it secured a $12 million investment from OurCrowd to accelerate the path to clinical trials.

MigVax is an affiliate of the MIGAL Galilee Research Institute.