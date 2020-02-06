The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel becomes first nation to cyber regulate hazardous materials industry

Hazardous materials can apply to everything from facilities for water treatment, to airports, to seaports, to pharmaceutical companies, to hospitals, to swimming pools to even wineries.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 19:23
Facility holding hazardous materials, illustrative (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israel has become the first nation in the world to implement cyber regulations of the hazardous materials industry, Environmental Ministry cyber director Yossi Shavit told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
The regulations only recently went into effect. Shavit presented aspects of it at last week’s Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv, but he gave the Post a fuller picture of the issue.
In an age when the public is starting to be more conscious of how vulnerable elections can be to cyberattacks, much of the public is still ignorant of the mayhem that could be caused from a “successful” cyberattack on a facility holding hazardous materials.
Shavit said that his ministry supervises 4,262 facilities in Israel.
Hazardous materials can apply to everything from facilities for water treatment, to airports, to seaports, to pharmaceutical companies, to hospitals, to swimming pools to even wineries.
Shavit said that the regulations divide these facilities into three categories of license renewals, based on the facilities’ proximity to public areas and the level of danger presented by the quality and quantity of the hazardous materials.
The most dangerous materials are in category A and have a license renewal review every year.
Some category A facilities – there are 382 in Israel – may need to implement a checklist of up to 92 cyber controls to comply with licensing requirements.
Category B facilities, of which there are 555, renew their licenses every two years and may have fewer cyber controls to comply with, while category C facilities, of which there are 3,325, renew their licenses every three years.
At this stage, Shavit said that the environmental ministry is focused on supervising implementation of the regulations with several dozen category A facilities, but over time they plan to carefully address the others.
According to the cyber director, the story starts in 2015 with two governmental decisions directing all ministries to address any cyber vulnerabilities that they and the markets they supervise might have.
“Every regulator was directed to use his own regulatory activities and experts,” to address these issues, Shavit said.
For the environmental ministry, part of this review included “all the hazardous materials facilities.”
The ministry cyber chief said that the two major actions he undertook were to develop and issue regulations as well as to formulate a methodology “to estimate the level of danger for different hazardous materials.”
Generally speaking, most advanced nations have cyber regulations for all of their various kinds of infrastructure from energy to water facilities, but nothing tailored to cope with the unique dangers and aspects of hazardous materials.
Shavit said that he started to present his ideas to other countries at an October 2018 conference in Europe and at a November 2018 conference in Singapore. “There was a lot of enthusiasm and interest,” he said.
In fact, Shavit said that the OECD has requested that the new regulations be translated into English so that other countries might be able to adopt all or part of them.
He said that he does not know exactly when the translating will happen, due to budget issues relating to the absence of a permanent government. But he said that once a budget for the translation is approved, it could be concluded pretty fast.
Shavit said that by “performing reviews of dangerous issues and addressing vulnerabilities, you increase the resilience to cyber attacks to much higher levels. There is no way to prevent everything, but you can reduce risks as much as possible.”
He credited the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) with providing guidance and support in its role as the central director of government ministries’ drive to make themselves cyber-ready.
Along with INCD, his ministry has been running courses for some time for industry experts to be able to know how to help their businesses comply with the new regulations, so that there are no sudden shocks.
Shavit himself has been with the ministry for three years, coming from the cyber world to help with bringing the ministry into the new cyber age.
He said the ministry has definitely been supportive because “without its support, in cyber, it would be very hard” to achieve goals set down by the cabinet.


