Coronavirus: Israel considers placing US travelers under quarantine

Dr. Tal Brosh, head of the infectious disease unit at Assuta Ashdod and a former consultant to the Health Ministry, told Kan radio on Tuesday that Israeli officials are discussing putting all Americans who travel to Israel under quarantine for 14 days.

When asked if the Health Ministry was weighing the option of putting the US on the list of people that would be quarantined, Brosh said, “it is in discussion, of course.”

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry told The Jerusalem Post that putting US travelers under quarantine "is not currently on the agenda." He also said. “I would recommend it, but let’s complete the discussions first.”A spokesperson for the Health Ministry told The Jerusalem Post that putting US travelers under quarantine "is not currently on the agenda."

Brosh said that despite the United States being a large and very organized country, America is seeing the coronavirus spread rapidly across the country, including several severe cases and even death.

So far, six people have died from the novel coronavirus in Washington state and at least 100 people across the country have been diagnosed. The US announced this week that up to 1 million people could be tested for the virus by the end of the week.

“We know that there are places that have more people who are carrying the virus that they really know,” Brosh said. “This is not just in the United States but other places.”

Brosh said that Israelis should feel secure because the country is doing more than most. However, he noted that shy of closing the borders there is no guarantee that Israel can stop the virus from entering the country.

“We might have to quarantine people from other countries,” he said.

However, he added that it would be untenable to check all people or check people who are suspected of carrying the virus every day.