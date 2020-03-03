The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus: Israel considers placing US travelers under quarantine

“I would recommend it."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 3, 2020 13:47
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020 (photo credit: HEIDI LEVINE / POOL / AFP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
(photo credit: HEIDI LEVINE / POOL / AFP)
Dr. Tal Brosh, head of the infectious disease unit at Assuta Ashdod and a former consultant to the Health Ministry, told Kan radio on Tuesday that Israeli officials are discussing putting all Americans who travel to Israel under quarantine for 14 days.
When asked if the Health Ministry was weighing the option of putting the US on the list of people that would be quarantined, Brosh said, “it is in discussion, of course.”
He also said. “I would recommend it, but let’s complete the discussions first.”
A spokesperson for the Health Ministry told The Jerusalem Post that putting US travelers under quarantine "is not currently on the agenda."
Brosh said that despite the United States being a large and very organized country, America is seeing the coronavirus spread rapidly across the country, including several severe cases and even death. 
So far, six people have died from the novel coronavirus in Washington state and at least 100 people across the country have been diagnosed. The US announced this week that up to 1 million people could be tested for the virus by the end of the week. 
“We know that there are places that have more people who are carrying the virus that they really know,” Brosh said. “This is not just in the United States but other places.”
Brosh said that Israelis should feel secure because the country is doing more than most. However, he noted that shy of closing the borders there is no guarantee that Israel can stop the virus from entering the country. 
“We might have to quarantine people from other countries,” he said. 
However, he added that it would be untenable to check all people or check people who are suspected of carrying the virus every day. 
“No lab could handle that,” Brosh said. 
He said that since the virus takes so long to develop, it is possible that a person could arrive, be tested negative and then test positive the next day.
In Israel, there are 12 people so far who have contracted the coronavirus. The Health Ministry has disseminated information about their whereabouts. To date, more than 5,000 Israelis are under quarantine. 


Tags United States coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
