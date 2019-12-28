Israel low on vaccines as flu season rages on

A mere 150,000 flu vaccines remain in Israel as the country continues to suffer from flu season, which has already left 11 people dead.Approximately 1,780,000 people have been vaccinated as of yet, according to Ynet, which rounded up the statistics from the four major health insurance companies in Israel. About one million people were vaccinated in Klalit, while approximately 467,000 did so with Maccabi, 229,000 with Meuhedet and 85,000 with Leumit.A 19-year-old, a 14-year-old and another man in his fifties have all died so far due to severe complications of the flu. An additional 25 people, according to the most recent reports, are currently hospitalized in critical condition.The Health Ministry released a report on Tuesday showing a decrease of 1.5% in citizens getting flu shots.One 26-year-old pregnant woman is currently hospitalized in Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer in a very serious condition after contracting the flu. She came in, having not received the flu shot this year, 36 weeks into pregnancy after suffering from breathing difficulties. The medical team had her perform assisted birth and her condition is now beginning to improve.