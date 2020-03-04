The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli, Arab, int’l scientists call for action to save Red Sea corals

Achieving regional cooperation between countries such as Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia presents unique challenges, but the scientific community is ready to do its part.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 4, 2020 19:35
The Red Sea Simulator at the inter-university institute in Eilat allows for continuous, automated monitoring of 80 aquariums (photo credit: COURTESY: KARINE KLEINHAUS)
The Red Sea Simulator at the inter-university institute in Eilat allows for continuous, automated monitoring of 80 aquariums
(photo credit: COURTESY: KARINE KLEINHAUS)
The time to save the Red Sea corals is now, and the opportunity offered is unique: preserving a reef that, contrary to those in other parts of the world, has proven to be incredibly resistant to the rise of ocean temperatures. For this reason, a group of Israeli, Arab and international scientists published a paper in Frontiers in Marine Science last week to launch a call for action to the regional governments and the international community.
Scientists estimate that from 70% to 90% of all coral reefs will disappear by mid-century, primarily as a result of climate change and pollution. As coauthor of the study, Dr. Karine Kleinhaus of Stony Brook University in New York told The Jerusalem Post that over half the Great Barrier Reef in Australia is already damaged, and signs of a new bleaching have emerged in the past few days.
“Although pollution and other factors play a role, the main problem of the Great Barrier Reef is represented by rise of water temperature. In the Gulf of Aqaba we are so lucky to have corals that can survive and even do well in the kind of abnormal temperature changes that are now killing most of the corals around the globe,” Kleinhaus explained.
“What does threaten the reef in the gulf are factors that we can control at a regional level – for example, sewage pollution, what’s left out by desalination plants and other forms of pollution that can disrupt coral reproduction,” she added. “We are really talking of one of the very few areas in the world that has the luxury to still be able to protect their reefs locally, as opposed to what is needed to tackle climate change.”
Achieving regional cooperation between countries such as Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia presents its unique set of challenges, but the scientific community is ready to do its part.
“The authors of the paper are either originally from, or still working from, or have studied the coral while based in, either Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan or Egypt,” Kleinhaus said. “The coral doesn’t recognize political boundaries. We really need to do a good job to collaborate on scientific research on what’s happening to the coral and to conserve it.”
A Red Sea Transnational Research Center was established in June in the Swiss city of Bern, initiated by Prof. Maoz Fine of Bar-Ilan University, a coauthor of the study. The center includes partners from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Sudan, Yemen and Djibouti.
Swiss Ambassador to Israel Jean-Daniel Ruch was also a coauthor of the study, demonstrating the interest in the issue from the European country and other international actors, Kleinhaus emphasized.
However, the researchers highlighted in the paper that what is necessary now is for the regional governments to step up and offer the scientists their support.
“Growing formal or informal political support with diplomatic efforts is one of the most pressing issues. Even before devoting resources, governments need to back official collaboration between scientists from the different countries involved. Without this legitimization, working together becomes very difficult,” Kleinhaus told the Post.
“I would say that the most urgent thing is to advance official protection of the Gulf of Aqaba as a World Heritage Site, which would bring diplomatic support, attention and funding,” she added.
The scholar pointed out that contrary to what some people might believe, the matter of saving the corals is not only an issue of interest for scientists and tourists.
“Globally speaking, 25% of all marine species spend part or all their life cycles in reef. If we lose the corals, which is what is already happening, there will be dramatic decrease in fish and other marine population around the world. For the Red Sea specifically, the reef is a source of food and income for 28 million people who live on its shores, with $230 million of revenues from fishery and $12 billion from tourism, a very significant amount considering that a large part of the population in the region is economically challenged,” she said.
Moreover, reefs are currently being rediscovered as a treasure trove of potential sources of new medications.
“The Red Sea reef in particular has a lot of species that are found only there. All these bacteria and organisms living on the reef are in chemical warfare with each other all the time, fighting for space, food and more, and they developed very unique chemicals that we are only now beginning to explore, harvest and test,” Kleinhaus explained, pointing out that new drugs to fight diseases such as cancer and HIV have already been developed from substances originating in the reefs.
“If we don’t preserve the corals, we risk losing this toolbox before we even began to take advantage of it,” she concluded.


Tags red sea Coral Reef Marine biology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The repercussions of the US-Taliban deal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc likely to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
5 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by