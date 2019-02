Israeli spacecraft Beresheet ready for take off

The lunar spacecraft Beresheet is set to launch from the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida on Thursday night ECT at 3:45 a.m. Beresheet will be launched as part of a payload on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and, after detaching from the launcher, will orbit the Earth for two months, before landing on the Moon around April 11, 2019. The landing sequence is set to take around 15 minutes, which will be monitored by a joint group from Israeli Space Industries (ISA), the Weizmann Institute of Science and NASA. Once it lands, the probe will conduct various experiments on the Moon’s surface, testing its magnetism and geology.

This will make Israel only the fourth country to land on the Moon , after the former USSR, the US and China. It will be the first such space capsule to land on the moon due to a private initiative, rather than a solely government-funded enterprise.

The project has been spearheaded by SpaceIL and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) and has been in the making for several years.

“Eight years ago, we ventured on this journey that is now nearing completion... I couldn’t be prouder than to give this gift to the people of Israel,” the President of SpaceIL and its largest funder, Morris Kahn, said. Other donations came from Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, the Science and Technology Ministry, the ISA, the Weizmann Institute of Science and various other private individuals.

This mission is no simple feat. At first, the craft will enter Earth’s orbit, but will have to enter the Moon’s orbit when the two overlap. Once it lands, pinpointing its exact location on the Moon will prove difficult as well. NASA’s laser retroreflector is on board to help achieve this maneuver, and help the team of scientists on Earth track its progress.