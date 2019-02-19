Israeli spacecraft Beresheet ready for take off

The joint team of SpaceIL and Israeli Aerospace Industries next to the Israeli spacecraft, Beresheet.
(photo credit: ELIRAN AVITAL)
X
The lunar spacecraft Beresheet is set to launch from the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida on Thursday night ECT at 3:45 a.m. Beresheet will be launched as part of a payload on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and, after detaching from the launcher, will orbit the Earth for two months, before landing on the Moon around April 11, 2019. The landing sequence is set to take around 15 minutes, which will be monitored by a joint group from Israeli Space Industries (ISA), the Weizmann Institute of Science and NASA. Once it lands, the probe will conduct various experiments on the Moon’s surface, testing its magnetism and geology.
This will make Israel only the fourth country to land on the Moon
, after the former USSR, the US and China. It will be the first such space capsule to land on the moon due to a private initiative, rather than a solely government-funded enterprise.
The project has been spearheaded by SpaceIL and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) and has been in the making for several years.
“Eight years ago, we ventured on this journey that is now nearing completion... I couldn’t be prouder than to give this gift to the people of Israel,” the President of SpaceIL and its largest funder, Morris Kahn, said. Other donations came from Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, the Science and Technology Ministry, the ISA, the Weizmann Institute of Science and various other private individuals.
This mission is no simple feat. At first, the craft will enter Earth’s orbit, but will have to enter the Moon’s orbit when the two overlap. Once it lands, pinpointing its exact location on the Moon will prove difficult as well. NASA’s laser retroreflector is on board to help achieve this maneuver, and help the team of scientists on Earth track its progress.
The CEO of IAI Nimrod Sheffer thanked the professionalism, determination, faith and dedication of the team, who worked tirelessly to complete the project.
The spacecraft is a the smallest such craft by weight – measuring only 1.5 m by two meters at 600 kg (around 1300 lbs) and cost only $100 million – compared to other larger and more expensive projects.
“For many months, our teams and IAI’s were engaged in testing the spacecraft and its systems, conducting complex experiments and preparing for every possible scenario of the mission,” CEO of SpaceIL Ido Antebi said.
The spacecraft will traverse the longest distance ever to the Moon – some 6.5 million km (around 4 million miles) before it lands. Beresheet will hurdle through space at up to speeds of 10 km per second (36,000 km/hr).
Earlier this week, President Reuven Rivlin noted that not only is this a national and historic achievement, it also aims to inspire young Israelis to study STEM-related fields and pursue their dreams of space travel.
In addition, the craft holds a “time capsule” of hundreds of files digitized on a disk, containing drawings by Israeli children, the Bible, the National Anthem, prayers
, Israeli songs and a map of the State of Israel, among other cultural items.
Beresheet is scheduled to be stationed on the Moon for generations to come.
