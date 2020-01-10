The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli start-ups team up to make genetically modified mega-cannabis

Epigenetics tech, in experiments performed on tomatoes and corn was able to multiply the plants' photosynthesis level by 100, increasing the yield significantly.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JANUARY 10, 2020 17:56
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Israeli medical cannabis company Cann10 has signed an agreement to team up with Israeli biotech company Epigenetics to form Cann10 EpiGen, a joint company focused on using cutting-edge epigenetics technology to make a version of the cannabis plant that is easier to cultivate and farm.
Cann10 and Epigenetics will jointly invest dozens of thousands of dollars to promote research of the cannabis plant using the new technology, with the purpose of improving the plant’s desirable traits and increasing the efficiency and quality of its growth 
In the next few weeks, the first research using the new technology will begin under the cannabis farm run by Seach Medical Group, while the initial research results are expected to be revealed in 6 months time.
Epigenetics is a state-of-the-art third-generation breeding technology, that focuses on revealing hidden parts of the DNA of the plant and enabling select genes  to manifest themselves.
This method is currently applied globally to various agricultural crops. For example, in experiments performed on tomatoes and corn, this technology managed to multiply the plants’ photosynthesis level by 100, and in this manner increase the yield significantly.

The cutting-edge technology is expected to be sold as a franchise to cannabis cultivation farms in Israel and abroad, and improve the efficiency and productivity of farms in the global cannabis industry. 
Cann10 CEO Ori Alperovitz said in a statement that “the collaboration with Epigenetics is the result of a constant search for the next exceptional invention in the cannabis industry. We believe that the ground breaking invention will change the rules of the game of the global cannabis industry."
"The new collaboration is a significant milestone in achieving the company's strategy to expand its operations in Israel and abroad, and increase its productivity through the use of innovative cultivation technologies, and promoting cannabis research and development. As the research progresses, the joint company may work towards providing franchises to use the technology in Israel and abroad,” Alperovitz added.

Cann10 offers medical cannabis products and technologies, including the Cannareet cannabis product line, and it operates the CannXL innovation center in the cannabis industry.


Tags startup start up nation Cannabis start-up CannaTech epigenetics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel: The boneheaded and the brilliant? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Kindergarten lesson is unlikely to work for Iran, Israel in the long run By YAAKOV KATZ
Qasem Soleimani: Gone for good By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert South Tel Aviv, a reminder of indifference By EHUD OLMERT
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by