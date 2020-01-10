Israeli start-ups team up to make genetically modified mega-cannabis

Israeli medical cannabis company Cann10 has signed an agreement to team up with Israeli biotech company Epigenetics to form Cann10 EpiGen, a joint company focused on using cutting-edge epigenetics technology to make a version of the cannabis plant that is easier to cultivate and farm.Cann10 and Epigenetics will jointly invest dozens of thousands of dollars to promote research of the cannabis plant using the new technology, with the purpose of improving the plant’s desirable traits and increasing the efficiency and quality of its growth In the next few weeks, the first research using the new technology will begin under the cannabis farm run by Seach Medical Group, while the initial research results are expected to be revealed in 6 months time.
The cutting-edge technology is expected to be sold as a franchise to cannabis cultivation farms in Israel and abroad, and improve the efficiency and productivity of farms in the global cannabis industry.
Epigenetics is a state-of-the-art third-generation breeding technology, that focuses on revealing hidden parts of the DNA of the plant and enabling select genes to manifest themselves. This method is currently applied globally to various agricultural crops. For example, in experiments performed on tomatoes and corn, this technology managed to multiply the plants’ photosynthesis level by 100, and in this manner increase the yield significantly.
Cann10 CEO Ori Alperovitz said in a statement that “the collaboration with Epigenetics is the result of a constant search for the next exceptional invention in the cannabis industry. We believe that the ground breaking invention will change the rules of the game of the global cannabis industry.""The new collaboration is a significant milestone in achieving the company's strategy to expand its operations in Israel and abroad, and increase its productivity through the use of innovative cultivation technologies, and promoting cannabis research and development. As the research progresses, the joint company may work towards providing franchises to use the technology in Israel and abroad,” Alperovitz added.
Cann10 offers medical cannabis products and technologies, including the Cannareet cannabis product line, and it operates the CannXL innovation center in the cannabis industry.