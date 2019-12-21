The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli students discover way to kill mosquitoes without pesticides

The importance of this discovery can be significant, since mosquitoes are carriers of serious life-threatening diseases, including Malaria and the Zika virus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 21, 2019 17:59
Mosquito (illustrative). (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Mosquito (illustrative).
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Biologists at the Ben Gurion University of the Negev have discovered a new way to fend off mosquitoes, using bacteria in the gut of the mosquito that can be activated as a poison to larvae.
The importance of this discovery can be significant, since mosquitoes are carriers of serious life-threatening diseases, including Malaria and the Zika virus. The risk of using pesticides to combat mosquitoes stems from its reverberating effects on other fauna and flora, which can be tainted as a result.
Since mosquitoes spawn larvae in still water sources, such as puddles, pesticides have never been an option in combating its early lifecycle.
The solution found by biologists and Ben Gurion university (BGU) includes genetically engineering the transfer of a specific type of bacteria from male to female mosquitoes that results in the poisoning of larvae.
Announcement of the discovery was part of the recent iGEM Competition, an international team competition to promote synthetic biology. The BGU team, called FlyGEM, expanded on previous research originating from BGU in which the gut bacterium, known as BTI, was found. When the bacterium is activated, it kills only larvae without harming the surrounding environment or female mosquito.
The potential superiority of this method if compared to pesticides is rooted in its potential deliver the poison within the lifecycle of mosquito larvae, since the remaining larve that have not died due to the poison proceed to eat the dead ones, establishing a chain in the survivors also die.
BGU has already starting seeking a patent for the discovery through BGN technologies, the University’s technology-transfer company.
FLyGem team leader Meital Banar noted that it is “a targeted, innovative method that could replace the current methods of global mosquito control.”


