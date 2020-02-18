Israeli technology detects early-stage cancer ‘navigating’ inside lungs

Israeli start-up Body Vision has created technology that allows doctors detect early-stage lung cancer before invasive measures are needed by navigating the affected organ.Lung cancer global survival rate is just around 10%, making this form of cancer one of the deadliest in the world. In the US, where advanced medical facilities are available, the survival rate stands at about 18%. In order to contrast a disease responsible for about 1.8 million deaths annually worldwide and increase the chance of survival, a big difference can be made by how early cancer is uncovered. The Ramat Hashoron-based company’s CEO Dorian Averbuch has a background in mechanical engineering, but he has been working in the field of pulmonology for the past 20 years, as he explained to The Jerusalem Post.Through his work in various companies in the field he realized that very little innovation was employed and that too often physicians were left with invasive procedures as the only option even for diagnosing the tumors in the first place.“When I started in 2001, probably the latest innovation available was the bronchoscopy procedure itself that had been introduced decades before,” he noted.Ten years later and with much more experience, Averbuch still felt that something was not working out in the interaction between humans and technology in treating lung cancer.“I told myself that we were doing something wrong,” he said.From that moment, the entrepreneur embarked in a journey that prompted him to establish Body Vision in 2014, with the idea to use available technology to collect and use all the possible information from the body to target the disease.A few years later, using a combination of augmented reality, imaging and artificial intelligence, its technology takes advantage of lung tunnels to reach suspected nodules and check if they are cancerous tumors, therefore allowing surgeons to treat them before invasive surgery implying a long rehabilitation process and a high cost is needed.“Our platform called lung-vision can take all the data that is collected and present it together in one intelligent model. This allows information that had not been used before to be accessible and utilized in a comprehensive way,” Averbuch said.After undergoing its first clinical trial in 2015, the technology is now fully approved and commercialized. It has already been employed in hundreds of procedures across 14 hospitals in the United States and has recently been adopted by the Institute of Pulmonary and Allergy Medicine at the Rabin Medical Center Beilinson Hasharon in Israel.“With the technology generally employed in the field, if someone has a mass in a lung we can perform a biopsy with a bronchoscopy but there is no guarantee to get to the right point, especially when lesions are very small. Other procedures available have a high risk of complications. This new device helps us get a tridimensional model of the nodule, meaning a precise target for the biopsy, through the data collected by a CT and other non-invasive examinations,” the head of the institute Prof. Mordechai Kramer told the Post, emphasizing that the earliest is the diagnosis, the better is the prognosis.Another benefit of the technology is represented by its adaptability to a wide range of existing machines and instruments, minimizing the need for additional hardware in procedure rooms and therefore the costs.“We have already developed the second generation of our platform, much more powerful than the first,” Averbuch said.Kramer echoed his words. “Once we make sure that this system can get to the lesion in a precise way, we are going to be able to hit it from the inside. The future is treatment.”