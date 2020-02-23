The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu: International coronavirus quarantine list may grow

The prime minister said he has called on the Police and Shin Bet to help ensure that fake news about the coronavirus does not impact the election.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 14:20
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23 (photo credit: GPO)
“We are prepared to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Israel,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday during an emergency meeting held at the Ministry of Health in Tel Aviv. “We are conducting assessments each day and I will appoint a team of ministers to meet on a daily basis to address this major challenge.”
He said that the government is constantly reviewing its policy and adjusting it to adapt to evolving circumstances, including monitoring entry into Israel from other countries.
“Today, we added Australia and Italy to the list of countries from which returning travelers will be required to enter quarantine,” he said. “As necessary, we will add other countries to the list.
“I said over-preparation is better than lack of preparation," he continued. “To date, Israel has been more stringent than any other country, and we will continue to do what is necessary to prevent the spread of the virus in Israel.”
He called on the public to show “maximum responsibility” by adhering to the polices that the Health Ministry lays out. 
The prime minister also reiterated an earlier message by Ministry of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan of the importance of shying away from fake news regarding the spread of the virus, and to follow only those updates shared through official channels. 
He said that he has asked for the involvement of the Israeli Police and the Shin Bet: Israel Security Service as necessary to ensure there are no foreign influences on the election.
“We all have an interest in stopping this" phenomenon, the prime minister said. 
The meeting Sunday was attended by the Minister of Health, Minister of Finance, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Transportation, Minister of the Interior, among other senior officials. 


