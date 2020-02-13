The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel-invented 'CoughSync' machine to treat coronavirus patients in China

"It is a completely noninvasive method of clearing secretions that reproduces normal physiology,” said its inventor, Dr. Eliezer Be'eri.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 15, 2020 19:36
Dr. Eliezer Be’eri shown treating infant with CoughSync (photo credit: NOAH ARAD)
Dr. Eliezer Be’eri shown treating infant with CoughSync
(photo credit: NOAH ARAD)
A device invented by an Israeli doctor at ALYN Hospital is at most weeks – and likely even days – away from being used to help treat patients with coronavirus in China, according to its inventor Dr. Eliezer Be’eri.
CoughSync, invented 10 years ago by Be’eri to help treat physically challenged and disabled children, adolescents and young adults at ALYN, was developed into a working device by an Israeli startup. Then, three years ago, when the Israeli team was looking for a manufacturer and additional funding, Beijing-based Ruxin Medical Systems stepped in. Since then, Ruxin has been moving the device forward. 
Now, with the coronavirus spreading rapidly across China – more than 2,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus in China – Ruxin reached out to the country’s National Medical Products Administration to speed up its regulatory approval process and get the device into hospitals and helping patients.
CoughSync simulates a normal cough, clearing secretions from one’s airways.
“If you have someone on a ventilator, the standard way to remove secretions from their airways is that a nurse disconnects the patient from the ventilator and puts a catheter in to suction up the secretions,” Be’eri explained. 
An alternative developed and used by ALYN is cough simulation.
“What happens when you cough? You take a deep breath of air in and rapidly expel the air, which clears the secretions because the airflow is so fast,” Be’eri said. “CoughSync connects to the ventilator and works in synchrony. The ventilator gives the person a breath in and the suction device sucks the air out rapidly as if the patient coughed, bringing the secretions up without disconnecting the ventilator.
“It is a completely noninvasive method of clearing secretions that reproduces normal physiology,” he concluded.
The device would prove essential when treating patients with coronavirus. 
First, it saves precious staff time by removing secretions automatically instead of a nurse having to do it manually, essential in the case of a mass outbreak like the current one.
Second, Be’eri said it could decrease the spread of the virus.
“Not having nurses deal with patients directly in terms of their secretions could decrease the infectivity of the virus,” he said. 
A benefit for all patients – and not just those with the coronavirus – is that the device could make ventilation more effective so patients can be weaned off ventilators quicker.
 
 The device is already approved for use in Europe. 
As soon as China approves its manufacturing, which Be’eri said Ruxin expects could happen in days, then it will be in use in China. After that, he said he hopes Israel will approve its use, too.
Be’eri made a video last week to help support the fast-tracking of its approval in China, which was widely disseminated on the Internet and picked up by Israeli media.
Be’eri noted that his device is just one of the many developed at ALYN, which three years ago launched an innovation center to create new devices for helping people with disabilities. 
“My device comes on the backdrop of innovation being the general approach at ALYN,” he said.
Celia Jean contributed to this report.


Tags health israel tech coronaviruses coronavirus epidemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
4 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
5 Failed satellite launch causes massive explosion in rural Iran
Iran Zafar satellite launch, Feb. 9, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by