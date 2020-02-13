A device invented by an Israeli doctor at ALYN Hospital is at most weeks – and likely even days – away from being used to help treat patients with coronavirus in China, according to its inventor Dr. Eliezer Be’eri.

CoughSync, invented 10 years ago by Be’eri to help treat physically challenged and disabled children, adolescents and young adults at ALYN, was developed into a working device by an Israeli startup. Then, three years ago, when the Israeli team was looking for a manufacturer and additional funding, Beijing-based Ruxin Medical Systems stepped in. Since then, Ruxin has been moving the device forward.

Now, with the coronavirus spreading rapidly across China – more than 2,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus in China – Ruxin reached out to the country’s National Medical Products Administration to speed up its regulatory approval process and get the device into hospitals and helping patients.

CoughSync simulates a normal cough, clearing secretions from one’s airways.

“If you have someone on a ventilator, the standard way to remove secretions from their airways is that a nurse disconnects the patient from the ventilator and puts a catheter in to suction up the secretions,” Be’eri explained.

An alternative developed and used by ALYN is cough simulation.

“What happens when you cough? You take a deep breath of air in and rapidly expel the air, which clears the secretions because the airflow is so fast,” Be’eri said. “CoughSync connects to the ventilator and works in synchrony. The ventilator gives the person a breath in and the suction device sucks the air out rapidly as if the patient coughed, bringing the secretions up without disconnecting the ventilator.

“It is a completely noninvasive method of clearing secretions that reproduces normal physiology,” he concluded.

The device would prove essential when treating patients with coronavirus.

First, it saves precious staff time by removing secretions automatically instead of a nurse having to do it manually, essential in the case of a mass outbreak like the current one.

Second, Be’eri said it could decrease the spread of the virus.

“Not having nurses deal with patients directly in terms of their secretions could decrease the infectivity of the virus,” he said.

A benefit for all patients – and not just those with the coronavirus – is that the device could make ventilation more effective so patients can be weaned off ventilators quicker.