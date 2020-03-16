The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New Technion study identifies factors used when trusting vaccine info

The World Health Organization considers vaccine hesitancy – which is the reluctance or outright refusal to use vaccines despite how readily available they are – as one of the top 10 global health thr

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 16, 2020 17:35
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A new study from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology sheds light on different values of trustworthiness regarding vaccine information online between vaccine-confident and vaccine-hesitant individuals.
The study, titled "Vaccine information seeking on social Q&A services," was authored by Prof. Ayelet Baram-Tsabari and Dr. Aviv J. Sharon of Technion's Faculty of Education in Science and Technology, alongside visiting researcher Dr. Elad Yom-Tov of the Faculty of Industrial Engineering and Management, and was published in the March 10, 2020 issue of the journal Vaccine.
The World Health Organization considers vaccine hesitancy – which is the reluctance or outright refusal to use vaccines despite how readily available they are – as one of the top 10 global health threats. This has led to numerous crises of diseases for which their are vaccines becoming more widespread, such as the recent measles outbreak in the US and Israel.
Many experts believe this is worsened by how widespread anti-vaccine content is online, fueling many myths such as how vaccines supposedly cause autism. This study, however, is one of the first to attempt to ascertain how individuals look for information about vaccines online, as well as how they decide which information is trustworthy.
“Vaccine hesitancy is a catchall category for several different styles of decision-making about vaccines. Our study shows some ways in which vaccine hesitancy can be manifested in online behavior,” said Sharon.
The findings were gathered from an experiment where 694 participants from the US were told to evaluate vaccine information from online Q&A platforms such as Yahoo! Answers. Each of the 600 viewed answers were given a rating by the participants based on how trustworthy they were perceived.
While both vaccine-hesitant and vaccine-confident participants viewed answers from health professionals as being more trustworthy than answers from parents – which in turn were considered more trustworthy than answers from people without any listed expertise or parent-status – vaccine-hesitant participants tended to place more value in text-length. This suggests a preference for longer, more detailed answers as opposed to shorter ones.
These findings indicate that there is a great deal of public trust in mainstream scientific and medical discourse despite the widespread presence of anti-vaccine content online. This could suggest that increasing outreach by experts online could be a means to address vaccine hesitancy.



Tags technion science Anti-vaccination crisis vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Israel's counterterrorism policies on virus containment By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Nvidia calls on PC gamers to contribute to the fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus
4 New Israeli apps to make life easier during the coronavirus outbreak
The Track Virus app allows users to see if they had crossed paths with any confirmed coronavirus cases.
5 Rivlin negotiating unity government with Netanyahu, Gantz
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by