May 06 2018
Iyar, 21, 5778
Shalva receives status as consultant to UN

May 6, 2018 02:24
1 minute read.
Team Shalva participates in the Jerusalem Marathon, March 2018

Team Shalva participates in the Jerusalem Marathon, March 2018. (photo credit: SHALVA)

Shalva – the non-profit Israel Association for Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities – has received official status as a consultant to the UN Economic and Social Council. Founders Kalman and Malki Samuels said the recognition “marks a new frontier for Shalva to scale-up international impact as a leading advocate of inclusion and equality for people with disabilities.”

ECOSOC is the main UN body that discusses international economic and social issues with nongovernmental organizations and formulates policy recommendations.

“Shalva will now have a platform to share our wealth of information, expertise and resources with the world and to be heard by a wide international audience,” said Kalman Samuels. “Recognized as a world leader with more than 25 years of experience, Shalva will be able to influence international policies, contribute to raising awareness and participate in large-scale intergovernmental processes.”

Among other privileges, the organization will have opportunities to attend international conferences and events, make public written and oral statements and network with leading organizations from around the world.

Shalva’s national center in Jerusalem helps children and young adults with a wide range of individuals with physical and mental disabilities, developmental delay, learning disabilities, attention-deficit disorders and the autism spectrum and their families. Some 850 infants, children and young people benefit from the facility.


