Snoop Dogg: The new brand rep for Israeli cannabis startup

The Israeli cannabis tech startup Seedo has officially signed their new brand representative, and who better than American rapper Snoop Dogg?



Seedo has developed a fully-automated indoor cannabis growing device that looks like a mini-fridge.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that Snoop Dogg will be working with the startup "on a variety of platforms" to "achieve optimal consumer awareness of this innovative technology."Seedo was founded in 2013 and developed a fully automated and controlled indoor growing device that allows the cannabis grower to grow marijuana in a pesticide free environment.Snoop Dog said that “promoting a healthier lifestyle by providing my friends and communities with products that allow for growth in unused urban spaces is something I’m all the way down with.”Snoop has been a cannabis advocate for years and his marijuana use has been a large part of his music and public image - one of his biggest hits includes "Smoke Weed Every day." He also is constantly using his social media to post marijuana memes and references to his 36 million followers.Zohar Levy, Seedo CEO, said he and the company are "honored to partner with an industry icon like Snoop Dogg."According to Seedo, Snoop Dogg's role will be to "educate consumers on the environmental benefits and social opportunity of Seedo's home and commercial grow technology."The partnership between the two will begin in Long Beach, California - Snoop Dogg's hometown.The Israeli tech startup says the "mini-fridge" grows the marijuana from a seed for 90 days without any human intervention. The device weighs between 120-140 pounds (54-63 kg) and is about 3.5 ft by 2 ft. One can buy the in home device for $2,400.Hagay HaCohen contributed to this story.

