The unseen battle against the wild sunflower

A wild sunflower.
(photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A small lab in Kiryat Shmona's Academic and Technology College of Tel-Hai a battle is being fought against an opponent none of us knew could even pose a threat: the wild sunflower.
The Wild Sunflower is an allelopathic plant, which means it spreads toxins from all its parts - leaves, stems, flowers, seeds - that deter the growth of other plants or even kills them.
Approximately 40 years ago, the first seeds of the wild sunflower made its way to Israel, probably after it was mixed in fish food. Since then, the species has spread across the country.
"They can create a lot of damage, and once they find their way between different crops, it is very hard to exterminate them," Dr. Sariel Hübner told Channel 12 news.
The sunflower's potential to eliminate other plants poses a threat to the ecological system, which in turn could harm wildlife, as well.
To identify the growth of the wild sunflowers and control its spreading through the country, the researchers at the college created a Facebook page dedicated to locating and recording places infested with this invasive plant.
The page named "Sunflowers in Israel" has already received dozens of alerts from all across the country. The sightings are marked on the map, showing exactly how fast the plant is spreading.
Although a strategy to effectively combat the spreading of the sunflower has not yet been discovered, the campaign raises awareness to the dangers of the plant. Meanwhile, the researchers are trying to learn more about it.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>