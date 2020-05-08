The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Top Israeli physician: 100% of all childhood cancer to be curable by 2040

“When you talk about specific cancers, like Hodgkin lymphoma and standard-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the rate of survival is more than 90%," said Prof. Shai Izraeli.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 8, 2020 18:11
A Rachashei Lev volunteer with a cancer patient; the ‘Party Ambulance’ rolls up next to a child in his own ambulance; volunteers gather around a patient for a photo (photo credit: COURTESY RACHASHEI LEV)
A Rachashei Lev volunteer with a cancer patient; the ‘Party Ambulance’ rolls up next to a child in his own ambulance; volunteers gather around a patient for a photo
(photo credit: COURTESY RACHASHEI LEV)
By 2040, 100% of all children who are diagnosed with cancer will survive, according to Prof. Shai Izraeli, director of the Department of Hematology-Oncology at Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petah Tikva.
“I say to every parent that our goal is for your child to become a grandparent,” he told The Jerusalem Post, “which means our aim is to cure every child with cancer.”
When Izraeli was growing up, he said that most children with cancer died. By the time he was in medical school in the 1980s, the survival rate had increased to around 30%. Today, overall, 83% of childhood cancer patients become long-term survivors. 
“When you talk about specific cancers, like Hodgkin lymphoma and standard-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the rate of survival is more than 90%,” he told the Post. 
According to the National Cancer Institute, a division of American’s National Institute of Health, improved treatments introduced beginning in the 1960s and 1970s raised the five-year survival rate for children diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at ages 0 to 14 years from 57% in 1975 to 92% in 2012. Similarly, the 5-year survival rate for children diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma at ages 0 to 14 years has also increased dramatically, from 43% in 1975 to 91% in 2012.
There are several reasons for Izraeli’s optimism, he said, and the first is improved genomics, which allows doctors to better understand the interactions between genes and the environment and provide a more precise diagnosis.
The second is better diagnostic tools that allow doctors to get a better view into how patients are responding to treatments and improves their ability to provide personalized care.
Finally, several new drugs and drug combinations are being developed, he said.
Izraeli noted that while in the past pharmaceutical companies were less inclined to develop drugs for children with cancer since it is much rarer than in adults, changes in Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency regulations have shifted this reality.
Approximately 1 in 285 children in the US will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday, according to the American Childhood Cancer Association. In Israel, 300 to 400 children with cancer are diagnosed each year in Israel, according to the Israel Cancer Association
In Israel, the most prevalent kinds of cancer are leukemia, malignant brain tumors and cancer of the lymph nodes.
Izraeli said childhood cancer is different from adult cancer in that “in adults, the cause of cancer is mainly getting old. The older we get, the more wear and tear, more exposure to carcinogens, and more likely we are to get cancer.”
He said that in contrast, cancer in children is “bad luck,” usually the result of rare accidents during embryonic development or growth. Furthermore, treating childhood cancer is easier, as the tumors tend to be biologically simpler because they have had less time to develop.
“A three-year-old with leukemia only had three years and nine months to develop it,” Izraeli said. “On the other hand, we know that leukemia in a 50-year-old could have been brewing for the last 50 years.”
He added that international collaboration in the field of childhood cancer is “organized” and consistent, as opposed to with adult cancer treatments, which seem to be more diverse and fragmented. 
But surviving cancer is not the only goal, Izraeli admitted, the next phase is working on how to lower the toxicity of treatments and make them more precise, he said.
Several recent studies have shown that while the cancer is cured, childhood cancer survivors are not necessarily healthy. 
One study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that a large percentage of 1,700 people ages 18 to 60 who were treated with chemotherapy, radiation or both had problems in the year ahead. These included hearing loss (62%), abnormal cholesterol levels (61%), male infertility (66%), hormonal dysfunction (61%) and abnormal lung function (65%), among other complications. 
“Will cancer ever be eradicated completely?” an article published on the site Cancer Research UK asks. The answer: Cancers do not have a single cause, and not all cases are preventable.
“But it's not just about prevention,” Professor Richard Martin, a Cancer Research UK-funded expert on cancer prevention at the University of Bristol told the website. “It is about reducing the burden of cancer when it’s there. And we’re making great progress.”


Tags Israel children cancer Cancer Treatment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis venture out into a post-coronavirus world By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by