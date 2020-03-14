WATCH LIVE: Netanyahu addresses Israel's plans amid coronavirus panic

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the increasing panic around coronavirus in Israel on Saturday night, explaining that numerous businesses, including restaurants and preschools, will be closing due to the novel COVID-19."We are in a better state than most of the country," Netanyahu said. "Every day or two, we are making new decisions because the situation is not a static one."He explained that he "predicts that we are not only going to overcome this epidemic; we are going to defeat it.""We must do everything, as a government and as citizens, to not become infected and not to infect," he said.Netanyahu explained that the most important think is rapid detection of the virus so that it may be contained by means of quarantine.One of the main strategies the Health Ministry will do in order to find out if people were in contact with people who had the virus is to track the people electronically. This strategy has been criticized as an invasion of privacy.He went on to explain that despite citizens' worries, the supermarkets, along with pharmacies and gas stations, will continue to operate regularly. However, leisure activities will cease until further notice."Whoever does not need to go out to work should not do so," Netanyahu explained. "We are working in technological techniques... to contain the virus."