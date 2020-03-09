The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Yaakov Litzman: We do not want to close schools like in Italy

"Thank you for your great care and attention you are taking to ensure the welfare of Israelis," President Reuven Rivlin told Health Ministry representatives.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MARCH 9, 2020 04:31
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov, President Reuven Rivlin and Deputy Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov, President Reuven Rivlin and Deputy Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
President Reuven Rivlin met with United Torah Judaism (UTJ) head and Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, and Director-General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman-Tov on Sunday to speak about the ministry's efforts to contain COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in Israel. During the meeting, Litzman said that Israel does "not want to close schools like in Italy."
Litzman, along with a team of Health Ministry employees, told Rivlin that Magen David Adom (MDA) worked hard to support the treatment of coronavirus patients, as well as those who were under quarantine in their homes, in order to prevent the further spread of the illness.
"We are in a situation here in Israel which is among the best in the world at present," Litzman said. "We were tough and did things beyond what was standard. We cancelled flights and closed borders, even when we were criticized. Even now, people make light and say we are playing politics. I know about politics, and this is far, far from politics.
"We do not want to close schools like in Italy," he continued. "We want to live our lives as normal. Isolation is part of what is happening."
"Thank you for your great care and attention you are taking to ensure the welfare of Israelis," Rivlin told the team of Health Ministry representatives. "At my meeting with the Central Elections Committee at the Knesset on election day, I was filled with pride at our ability to allow every person to cast their vote and the medical support the country gave, through you, at every single polling place."
In accordance with the briefing from the Health Ministry, Rivlin spoke with the director-general of the President's House to check how operations will change. At the moment, the facilities will operate as usual as far as possible given the current circumstances.
The President's House offers hand sanitizer in every office and will be having visitor's sign a form confirming that they have not been abroad in the 14 days prior to their visit.
"Tours organized by the visitors’ center will be moved to the gardens of Beit HaNasi only and there will be no events with more than 100 participants," the facility said in a press release. "Employees will not travel overseas and diplomatic credentials ceremonies for foreign ambassadors will be in a reduced and shortened format. In addition, handshakes and group photos will not be allowed at events where the president participates."


