iCAN Connect brings together Israeli cannabis startups big and small

When people think of Israel, the word “cannabis” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But, investors are saying it should be. On Thursday, investors gathered in New York City to meet Israeli cannabis startups.



iCan Connect, New York’s first-ever Israeli Cannabis Investor Symposium, provided 130 investors the opportunity to learn about the innovative Israeli cannabis industry, meet executives and researchers and evaluate investment opportunities. Ten Israeli cannabis startups presented, including Fotonica Bio-Lighting Solutions, iCANsee, which is a pioneer of the ocular delivery of cannabinoids, and CannaDu, a medical cannabis & life sciences investment fund.

Saul Kaye, Founder & CEO of CannaTech, the organization behind iCan Connect, started the company five years ago, following two decades of work in retail pharmaceuticals. “Cannabis came along and I was incredibly intrigued,” he told The Jerusalem Post. Kaye grew up in Australia and made aliya around the same time he began his pharmaceutical career. “We’re preaching Israel as Start up Nation, all around the world. I get to go around the world and show the world how Israelis use cannabis, which is an illegal substance,” he said.The one-day gathering brought together Israel's early stage and mature cannabis companies and entrepreneurs with qualified investors, family offices, money managers, venture capital firms, private equity funds and institutional investors.“I brought a lot of investors to iCAN. This conference reminds us that it’s a global market. In order to play in the space it’s not enough to work in your personal market—you have to be a global player,” Brenda Smith, an investor, told the Post at the event. Smith, who identifies as an early investor in cannabis, said she got involved “because of the plant and all the opportunities it can help people.Smith returned from a business trip to Israel weeks prior to the symposium. “I love seeing the innovation that comes out of Israel. I think Israel’s knowledge in the clinical research will change the world and they have a 40-year jump on every other country,” she said.The event has previously been held in Tel Aviv, Panama, Sydney, Davos and Hong Kong. This was the first US symposium. Kaye said New York was an ideal location because “the weight of capital coming into this. New York and Wall Street are about to turn into cannabis, ” he told the Post. “A couple of years ago the conversation about cannabis was hyper-local -- California, Colorado. Now the conversation, and the opportunity, is global.”Kaye said that at the Hong Kong conference he ran into some controversy due to the illegal status of cannabis. He said he saw no backlash in New York.Also in attendance at the symposium, held at The Green Fig on Manhattan’s 10th Avenue, were Yohanan Danino, a former Israel Police Chief, now a cannabis executive, and Tal Ohana, Mayor of Yeruham. “I’m here to ask you to come and invest in Yeruham. We will support you and the Israeli government will do much more -- subsidies for land, for high skilled labor, taxes,” Ohana said.“Israel is a great incubator because of the massive government support for innovation. We de-risk investment and foster growth,” Kaye said. “And you don’t have to look far to see all of the ways cannabis can treat people.”

