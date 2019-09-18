Of slihot and synagogues ‏

I vividly remember being a new immigrant to Jerusalem 15 years ago and how I felt as the Yamim Noraim (High Holy Days) were approaching. I had no idea where to go to recite slihot (the seasonal penitential prayers) or where to pray during Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. I ended up davening at the Katamon Shtiblach and finishing up Yom Kippur at the Western Wall.The month of Elul and the High Holy Days are an intense time in the lives of many Jews when we reflect on our connection to our faith and tradition. So finding the right community and the right people to pray with is crucial to putting us into the right frame of mind.

One of the beauties of living in Israel is how Judaism is very much part of daily life, particularly at this time of year. For instance, I can turn on the radio and hear Odelia Berlin or Natan Goshen singing my favorite prayers. I never heard these types of songs on the BBC!

