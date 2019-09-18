Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Of slihot and synagogues ‏

One of the beauties of living in Israel is how Judaism is very much part of our daily culture.

By
September 18, 2019 21:56
Of slihot and synagogues ‏

SLIHOT AT the Western Wall: An experience in unity.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

I vividly remember being a new immigrant to Jerusalem 15 years ago and how I felt as the Yamim Noraim (High Holy Days) were approaching. I had no idea where to go to recite slihot (the seasonal penitential prayers) or where to pray during Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. I ended up davening at the Katamon Shtiblach and finishing up Yom Kippur at the Western Wall.

The month of Elul and the High Holy Days are an intense time in the lives of many Jews when we reflect on our connection to our faith and tradition. So finding the right community and the right people to pray with is crucial to putting us into the right frame of mind.
One of the beauties of living in Israel is how Judaism is very much part of daily life, particularly at this time of year. For instance, I can turn on the radio and hear Odelia Berlin or Natan Goshen singing my favorite prayers. I never heard these types of songs on the BBC!

Read More...


Related Content

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut