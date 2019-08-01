Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

50 best and worst places for women to travel alone

A study of the world's most dangerous countries for women traveling alone reveals the 50 best and worst places for you to travel alone

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 1, 2019 09:27
1 minute read.
Spain flag

Spain flag. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
South Africa, Brazil, Russia, Mexico and Iran made up the most dangerous countries for women to travel to alone, while Spain, Singapore, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland rounded out the top five safest.

Researchers Asher and Lyric Fergusson created the "Women's Danger Index" by calculating street safety, intentional homicide of females, non-partner/intimate partner sexual and non-sexual violence, legal discrimination, the global gender gap and inequality index, and violence against women attitudes.

The countries were ranked from A-F based on these eight different factors. No country got an A but South Africa took the cake for most dangerous with a resounding F. South Africa has a history of treating women cruelly and warns women not to do any activities like hike, walk or drive around alone and to "behave conservatively."

Spain, the safest country for women to travel alone, received a B+. Spain is also the second most visited country in the world, after France. The country also had women outnumbering men in the government with 11 of the 17 cabinet seats.

The researchers recommend 42 tips to solo travelers, including always researching your destination before you go, packing light and bringing your smartphone with a SIM card from the country you're visiting in case of emergencies.

Israel did not make the list of 25 most dangerous or 25 safest countries to visit.

For a full list of the safest and most dangerous places visit www.asherfergusson.com/solo-female-travel-safety/

