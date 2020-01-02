The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Adam Sandler's new movie, Uncut Gems, has a serious seder scene

Uncut Gems opened recently at theaters in the US and will begin streaming on Netflix in Israel on January 31 and is generating major Oscar buzz for Sandler.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 2, 2020 14:17
44th Toronto International Film Festival (photo credit: REUTERS)
44th Toronto International Film Festival
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Benny and Josh Safdie, brothers of Syrian/Russian Jewish descent who directed the new film, Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler, told Variety that they strove for authenticity in this dark story of a diamond-district merchant with a gambling habit, including in a Passover Seder scene.
Uncut Gems opened recently at theaters in the US and will begin streaming on Netflix in Israel on January 31 and is generating major Oscar buzz for Sandler.
The Safdie brothers said they knew they wanted to film a scene set at a Jewish holiday, since Sandler’s character, Howard Ratner, like most merchants in  New York’s diamond district, is Jewish. But which holiday depended on the plot and when they cast Kevin Garnett, a retired NBA star who plays a younger version of himself in the film and inspires Ratner to make a very risky bet, they knew they needed a holiday that would coincide with the playoffs, which turned out to be Passover.
Explained Josh: “The fact that the movie takes place around Passover, the holiest of holidays, is so apt. This particular holiday, you’re supposed to derive much meaning from suffering, in a movie about a guy where your hero is enduring and suffering . . . Once we landed on Passover itself, you start to mine your own personal experiences with Pesach and certain intricacies of thousands of years of tradition connected to this barbaric story. The way Jewish assimilation has happened, you have these xeroxed Haggadahs, one person has the nice Haggadah. You have the kids’ table because they’re not men yet — when you’re bar mitzvahed, you can sit at the adults’ table.”
The highlight of the scene comes as the characters recite the 10 Plagues. “The plagues seemed to be most relevant for the film. [Singing the song] ‘Dayenu’ was in high contention. [Producer] Scott Rudin was very adamant, he’s like, ‘We can’t have Idina Menzel [a singer/actress who plays Sander’s wife] in this film and not hear her sing! We need to film Sandler and her singing ‘Dayenu’ together. We need it!’ We have that on camera. We didn’t film the four questions because it seemed too obvious. It would have been boring to hear.”
It was important for them to capture the feel of a real, American-Jewish Passover gathering. “Even having an afikomen scene. Showing that part, the post-dinner relaxation where everyone is just talking — it’s a strange holiday where you have all of these people talking about suffering and plagues and you have to be together with family at the same time,” said Benny.
There was no need for them to explain the holiday to their actors, said Josh: “The only non-Jewish person on camera was Eric Bogosian. Everybody who was partaking in that scene has a long tradition of sitting at Pesach dinners.”
Much of the film was shot on location in and around 47th Street and Sixth Avenue, the epicenter of Manhattan’s diamond district, and Sandler spent time there to learn about his character’s world. But don’t expect that a lot of the film’s box office will come from the diamond dealers, many of whom are ultra-Orthodox.
The New York Jewish Week visited 47th Street to look into the response to the film, but few had seen it.
“We don’t watch TV. We don’t watch movies,” a woman in a headcovering told reporter Steve Lipman.
Another man said, upon hearing it has an R-rating, “It doesn’t sound kosher. I imagine that it’s not a good image.”
Avi Fertig, executive director of the Diamond District Partnership, told the reporter that while he hadn’t seen the movie, he had heard it was “was not antagonistic” to the jewelry-merchandising enclave.
The New York Post reported earlier this year that diamond district storekeepers are experiencing a crisis as millennials prefer to shop for gems online and that “empty storefronts and booths are multiplying.”
So perhaps it’s not surprising that in spite of the fact that they won’t be seeing the flick, some of the merchants are upbeat about it. “Any publicity is good publicity,” one salesman said.



Tags United States Adam Sandler movie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo On same page By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by