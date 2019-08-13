Affidavit reveals Col. man published 'hunting guides' for Jews, Muslims

Flowers are seen near the site of Friday's shooting, outside Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 19, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU)

A man from Boulder, Col., who was recently arrested on a federal child pornography charge, has also been found to be an antisemite and potential danger to the community, according to a local judge and an affidavit in support of a search warrant that was unsealed late last week.





Wesley David Gilreath, 29, admitted to posting “hunting guides” online that listed information about synagogues, mosques and refugee centers, according to a report by The Denver Channel





Gilreath told FBI agents that while he did not label himself a "white supremacist," he "wanted the white race to win at life" by having money and property "while not allowing others to take those resources," the report said.

The affidavit showed that the hunting guides were discovered eight months ago, in January, during an interview with the FBI. In the report it said that Gilreath told investigators that "many people don't like Muslims" and that "Jews are responsible for the refugee crisis."

Despite this interview and the guides, Gilreath was not charged in January.

However, the case has heated up, as after the child pornography investigation, wrote the Denver Channel, agents unlocked Gilreath's phone. There they found "actual footage" from the New Zealand attacks. In his browser history, they found searches for "Black Death Jewish persecutions" and "Well poisoning," a site about mosque and synagogue locations in the United States, Boulder and the Denver metro area, among other racist and antisemitic content.

FBI agents also found information on his phone about the Oklahoma City bomber, Timothy McVeigh, and the recent Christchurch mosque shootings, which left 51 people dead.

Gilreath is not yet charged of any crimes. Nonetheless, the US Magistrates Court judge who is handling the case was able to hold him in custody, deeming him a danger to society.

The Denver Channel noted that the alleged culprit’s next court date has not been set and that his attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

