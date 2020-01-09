The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Australia braces for more danger as deadly wildfires keep burning

Twenty-six people have died, thousands are homeless and academics believe over 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in the monster fires .

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 9, 2020 00:52
Fire trucks are seen during a bushfire in Werombi, 50 km southwest of Sydney, Australia. (photo credit: AAP IMAGE/MICK TSIKAS/VIA REUTERS)
Fire trucks are seen during a bushfire in Werombi, 50 km southwest of Sydney, Australia.
(photo credit: AAP IMAGE/MICK TSIKAS/VIA REUTERS)
SYDNEY - Authorities issued new fire bans, warnings and evacuation notices in parts of Australia on Thursday, as deadly wildfires continued to burn in the country hit by its hottest and driest year on record.
Twenty-six people have died, thousands are homeless and academics believe over 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in the monster fires that have scorched more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land - an area the size of South Korea.
Many towns were without power and telecommunications and some were running low on drinking water supplies. Smoke has blanketed major cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, and drifted across the Pacific affecting cities in South America.
Firefighters have been making the most of a few days of cooler temperatures to prepare for the return of heat and wind later this week, which is expected to fan existing blazes and spark new ones.
Australia's weather agency said on Thursday it saw no sign of cooler weather or significant rainfall in the next few months, adding that 2019 was the country's hottest and driest on record.
A warning for residents of Victoria state's northeastern region to leave after fires escalated overnight was downgraded to "wait and watch" as authorities monitored conditions. A town on Kangaroo Island, which was ravaged by the fires, was being evacuated over fears bushfires still burning there may escalate.
The majority of the fires that have destroyed most of Australia's east coast occurred in New South Wales, where 1,870 homes have been destroyed so far, authorities said.
New South Wales on Thursday announced new funds of A$1 billion ($686.50 million) to rebuild infrastructure and communities in the state affected by the bushfire.
"We don't want simply to rebuild the communities, we want them to thrive. And this $1 billion investment will do just that," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in a briefing.
Australia's bushfire season started earlier than normal following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bush land vulnerable to fires.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday urged foreign tourists not to be deterred by deadly wildfires, fearing holiday-makers staying away could hurt the economy, as some normally crowded resorts have already turned into ghost towns.
The following are some highlights of what is happening in the bushfire crisis: * Moody's Analytics said the cost of the fires could easily surpass that of the deadly 2009 Black Saturday fires that destroyed 450,000 hectares of land, which cost an estimated A$4.4 billion. * Prime Minister Morrison has pledged A$2 billion ($1.37 billion) to a newly created National Bushfire Recovery Agency. * Ecologists at the University of Sydney on Wednesday doubled their estimate of the number of animals killed or injured in the fires to 1 billion. * Emergency services have dismissed claims the fires are caused by environmentalists stopping controlled burn-offs. * The fires have already emitted 400 megatonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and produced harmful pollutants, the EU's Copernicus monitoring program said. * Smoke has drifted across the Pacific, affected cities in South America, and may have reached the Antarctic, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said.


Tags australia fire animals
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach Killing Soleimani was a moral response By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
3 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by