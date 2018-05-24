May 24 2018
Austrian government may bar Kuwait Airways because of anti-Israel bias

Kuwait Airways is slated to start its flights in Vienna in June.

May 24, 2018
Kuwait Airways

Kuwait Airways. (photo credit: STEVE FITZGERALD/WIKIMEDIA)

Margarete Schramböck, the Austrian economics minister, said on Wednesday that denying Kuwait Airways landing rights cannot be ruled out in response to allegations of antisemitism leveled against the Kuwait state-owned airline because its planes refuse to serve Israeli passengers.

The Austrian Press Agency (APA) and the daily Standard first reported  that Austria's government will consider punitive measures against Kuwait Airways. Nathan Gelbart, the Lawfare Project's German counsel, represents an Israeli passenger who sued Kuwait Airways for denying him service because of his nationality in Frankfurt, told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday:" I welcome that the government in Vienna is obviously considering sanctions against Kuwait Airways because of their discriminatory transportation policy. The most effective way to fight antisemitism is to fight antisemites. I am confident Berlin will join these considerations very soon."

Schramböck, a member of the Austrian People's Party, said she explicitly rejects antisemitic conduct.

Oskar Deutsch, the president of the Jewish community in Vienna, told the Standard on Wednesday that the conduct of Kuwait Airways is clearly antisemitic and unacceptable."The Republic of Austria should not accept when companies use antisemitic laws to discriminate against Jews. Perhaps it would be best when the Austrian government jointly with the German government and the EU commission applies pressure on this airline and Kuwait. The best would be not when Kuwait Airways is not allowed to fly to Vienna, but when Kuwait changes its antisemitic law," said Deutsch.
 
The Kuwaiti monarchy passed a law that forbids Kuwait from doing business with Israelis.  Kuwait Airways is slated to start its flights in Vienna in June.

 A spokesman for Israel's embassy in Vienna told the Standard that "The official policy of Kuwait Airways does not correspond to the values of the Western world. We regret the fact that this airline will also now start flights from Vienna's airport and hope that responsible authorities will take the necessary measures."

The Kuwait Airways case is viewed as a test for Germany's declared fight against antisemitism. Germany's transportation minister Andreas Scheuer announced this year that Kuwait Airways will face "negative consequences" if the airline does not change his behavior. However, Scheuer had not penalized airline. It is unclear if the German government wants to allow the conflict to fizzle out to avoid sanctioning Kuwait Airways.


