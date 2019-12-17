if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
Barack Obama: Women are 'indisputably better' than men

"I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement," former US president Barack Obama said.

By RACHEL WOLF  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 12:07
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 13, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG)
(photo credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG)
"I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board," former US president Barack Obama said in Singapore, BBC reported.
Obama told the audience at the Singapore Expo that the world would be a better place if women were in charge. The event, entitled "A Conversation with President Barack Obama" came just two days after "An Evening with Michelle Obama."
“If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” Obama said.
The former president continued,  “Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men].”
The venue described Obama on its website, "President Obama's path to success is unlike any other. As a global leader, pioneer and 44th president of the United States, his journey is one of resilience, perseverance and triumph, the result of exceptional determination and true tenacity."
Obama was asked if he would ever return to politics, to which he responded that leaders should step aside when their time comes, BBC reported.
This is not the first time that Obama has said that women would make better leaders than men.
“Women, in particular, by the way, I want you to get more involved because men have been getting on my nerves lately. I mean, every day, I read the newspaper and I just think like, brothers what’s wrong with you guys? What’s wrong with us?” he said at the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, according to Rolling Stone.


