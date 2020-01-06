The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Baron Cohen, Gervais use Golden Globe speeches to slam fellow celebs

Sacha Baron Cohen used his moment at the podium to label Mark Zuckerberg a child who spreads Nazi propaganda, while Ricky Gervais told the crowd to f- off.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JANUARY 6, 2020 15:18
Presenter Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood (photo credit: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS)
Presenter Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood
(photo credit: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS)
The Spy star Sacha Baron Cohen launched a stinging barb at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at the Golden Globes on Sunday, jokingly comparing him to a Nazi supporter.
Baron Cohen, who was nominated in the Best Actor – Mini-Series or TV Film category for his portrayal of the Israeli spy Eli Cohen, used his moment in the spotlight presenting an award to take a side-swipe at the social media mogul.
“The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg,” he joked.  

“Sorry, sorry," he continued, "This is an old intro for The Social Network. I’m actually talking about Jojo Rabbit. It’s nominated for two Golden Globes and it’s directed by its star, the brilliant and groundbreaking Taika Waititi.”
Jojo Rabbit follows the story of a Hitler Youth member who discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic, and is forced to question his beliefs, while interacting with his imaginary friend, a fanciful version of Hitler.
His appearance at the award ceremony was not the first time Baron Cohen has criticized Zuckerberg. Accepting an award at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now summit in November, he said “If Facebook were around in the 1930s, it would have allowed Hitler to post 30-second ads on his ‘solution’ to the ‘Jewish problem,’” before calling on the platform to fact-check political adverts posted on the site.
Baron Cohen was not the only celebrity to raise eyebrows at the award ceremony, which took place in the Beverly Hills Hilton, California.
British comedian and award host Ricky Gervais launched a scathing attack on his fellow celebrities, replete with expletives, telling them: "You say you're woke, but the companies you work for – I mean, unbelievable – Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you'd call your agent, wouldn't ya?

"So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You are in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.
"So if you win, right? Come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f*** off."
The speech drew nervous giggles from the crowd.


