The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Belgium uninvites anti-Israel NGO with terror ties to UN Security Council

Israeli Ambassador to Belgium Emmanuel Nahshon continued to urge Brussels to reconsider the invitation.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 22, 2020 21:33
U.N. Security Council debates the situation in the Middle East (photo credit: screenshot)
U.N. Security Council debates the situation in the Middle East
(photo credit: screenshot)
Belgium revoked its invitation for a representative of Defense for Children International – Palestine to address the UN Security Council, following a concerted effort by Israeli Foreign Ministry officials to stop the speech from happening.
DCI-P officials have documented ties to the terrorist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The representative originally invited to address the UNSC has a history of anti-Israel activism, which was probed by the City University of New York, where he is a professor.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz praised Belgium’s decision, highlighting DCI-P’s ties to terrorism, and said that “from his statements, it appears that [Parker’s] intention has to take advantage of the invitation to hurt Israel.”
The canceled speech “is a result of successful diplomatic actions towards Belgium, which should be praised,” Katz said.
Parker told the Agence France-Presse on Friday that Monday’s UNSC meeting on the Middle East will be held behind closed doors, which means he will not be able to speak. The activist said he planned to address “grave violations” by Israel in 2014-2019.
“It is frustrating once again the political context has worked to silence our voice,” Parker told AFP.
In its efforts to prevent Parker from being able to address the UNSC, Israel summoned Brussels’ deputy ambassador to be reprimanded twice for what the Foreign Ministry has called anti-Israel actions from Belgium in the UN Security Council, where it holds the temporary presidency.
Israeli Ambassador to Belgium Emmanuel Nahshon continued to urge Brussels to reconsider the invitation, even after he was reprimanded by the foreign ministry in Brussels for taking the cause to social media.
“We are extremely disappointed that Belgium, which professes to care about children in conflict zones, didn’t think it appropriate to invite reps of Israeli children living under Hamas rockets for the past 15 years,” Nahshon said earlier this month.
Foreign Ministry sources have said Belgium has become the country most hostile to Israel in the European Union, together with Ireland, and is the most outspoken against Israel in the UNSC, even more so than Muslim UNSC member states like Indonesia and Tunisia.
DCI-Palestine describes itself as an organization defending the human rights of Palestinian children. It alleges that Israel is committing war crimes and supports the BDS movement. It shares several leading figures with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a designated terrorist group in the US, EU, Canada and Israel, to the extent that Citibank and the Arab Bank have stopped providing banking services to the NGO.
Brad Parker, senior adviser for policy and advocacy at the NGO, is the driving force behind pro-BDS legislation introduced in the US by Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum, the think tank NGO Monitor reported. Last January, in his capacity as an adjunct professor at the CUNY Law School’s Human Rights and Gender Justice Clinic, Parker filed an anti-Israel submission to the UN, replete with false statements and whitewashing of terrorist groups like Hamas. CUNY subsequently launched an investigation into the law school’s partnership with DCI-P.
On Sunday, a parade in Aalst, Belgium is expected to include antisemitic images, despite losing its UNESCO status last year due when the city’s mayor refused to remove the displays.
The Aalst Carnival’s organizers have sold hundreds of “rabbi kits” for carnival revelers who take part in the carnival’s parade to dress up as hassidim (ultra-Orthodox). The kit includes oversized noses, sidelocks (peyot) and black hats. This is in addition to the plan to bring back floats similar to the one displayed in 2019 featuring oversized dolls of Jews with rats on their shoulders, holding banknotes.
Ambassador to Belgium Emmanuel Nahshon has continued efforts to prevent the antisemitic displays saying that “Aalst is the only city in Europe where such a carnival is allowed. We call upon Belgian authorities, including city authorities of Aalst, to change their mind.”
If the parade goes as planned, “it will be a moral blot on Belgium,” Nahshon added.
Though Belgium (population 11,000,000) has around 30,000 Jews, the Jewish community it is not planning any demonstrations against the carnival, with a source saying they are worried about calling negative attention to themselves and possibly provoking violence by going against the dominant culture.
Last week, three Belgian professors who are experts in antisemitism, Vivian Liska, Didier Pollefeyt and Klaas Smelik, called in a much-quoted op-ed in De Morgen for the media not to display the antisemitic images from the parade.
“We do not want to commit censorship, but we do want to point out the danger of spreading this type of anti-Jewish caricature,” Smelik said on Belgium’s Radio 1. “In the past, it has become apparent what kind of influence they can have on the opinions of ordinary people.”


Tags belgium Anti-Israel NGO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli who returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by