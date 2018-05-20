Bernard Lewis, celebrated Middle East scholar, dies at 101

Bernard Lewis, scholar and the "West's leading interpreter of the Middle East," died Sunday at the age of 101.



Lewis was a leading scholar on Oriental and Middle Eastern studies. His study of antisemitism, Semites and Anti-Semites, was a cry against Soviet and Arab attempts to delegitimize Israel. In other works, he argued Arab rage against Israel was disproportionate to other tragedies or injustices in the Muslim world.





Though a champion for Israel, Lewis was an often controversial figure, on this subject and others. He was accused of being a "genocide denier" for his views on the Armenian genocide. His support of the Iraq War has also brought criticism.Born to Jewish parents in London, UK, Lewis was educated in the University of London, primarily at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), as well as studying at the University of Paris. Lewis's Ph.D. was in the History of Islam.In a teaching career spanning nearly 50 years, Lewis was first appointed as an assistant lecturer in Islamic History at SOAS in 1938. During the Second World War, from 1940-1941, he served in the British Army's Royal Armored Corps and Intelligence Corps. He returned to SOAS in 1949.After a long career in academia, Lewis retired from Princeton in 1986 after 12 years as a teacher, and taught at Cornell University until 1990.Lewis's death was confirmed by his partner Buntzie Churchill, who provided no further details regarding the cause.