Bolton threatens Iranian generals: We will come after you

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton delivered an aggressive speech targeting Iran on Tuesday, warning the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, Qassam Soleimani, not to "cross" the United States.



Addressing an American group that has campaigned for a hawkish approach to Iran's nuclear program, called United Against a Nuclear Iran, John Bolton told the crowd that the US would use "every tool in its toolbox" to pursue Soleimani, and that "there will be hell to pay" for regime officials who have targeted US troops and interests region-wide.





JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:

"The days of impunity for Tehran and its enablers are over," Bolton said. "The murderous regime and its supporters will face significant consequences if they do not change their behavior. Let my message today be clear: We are watching, and we will come after you."Soleimani led a strategy in Iraq of using proxies to kill American soldiers during the US-led war there, and has spearheaded Tehran's military efforts to keep Bashar Assad in power in Syria.Before becoming national security adviser, Bolton advocated for regime change in Iran, characterizing the government there as corrupt, dictatorial, undemocratic and destabilizing to the region as a whole. The Trump administration has adopted the essence of Bolton's view without calling for regime change outright.The presidents of Iran and the US traded insults in dueling speeches at the UN on Tuesday, with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani calling US President Donald Trump an authoritarian figure with a "Nazi disposition.""Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death, and destruction," Trump charged. "They do not respect their neighbors or borders, or the sovereign rights of nations. Instead, Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond."Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who also addressed the UANI gathering, coordinated with his speech the release of a 45-page glossed State Department guide to Iran's "destructive activities.""The United States will hold the regime in Tehran accountable for any attack that results in injury to our personnel or damage to our facilities," Pompeo said. "America will respond swiftly and decisively in [defense of] American lives, and we will respond against the source of the attack on American interests."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



