Brazil to designate Hezbollah a terror organization

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has announced his intention to officially designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, Bloomberg reported on Monday.



Hezbollah is a Lebanese militant organization and close ally of Iran. The United States, Argentina, Canada, Israel, the United Kingdom, and others have recognized Hezbollah as a terror organization.

the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (

Just one month ago, Argentina became the first nation in Latin America to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Argentina announced the new designation during the 25th anniversary of a bombing at the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), a Jewish community center, that left 85 people dead. Argentina held Hezbollah responsible for the attack.

There are two major challenges that Bolsonaro must overcome in order to pass the law. First is the fear among many that this declaration would strain ties with Iran, which imports $2.5 billion of Brazilian products a year, according to Bloomberg. Second, Brazilian law doesn't have a clear definition of terrorism, meaning that designating Hezbollah a terrorist organization would take several steps.

"Brazil's legal definition of terrorism is narrow; foreign and national concepts on this topic tend to clash," Rogerio Sanches Cunha, a legal scholar and expert in anti-terror Brazilian laws told Bloomberg.

