World War II veterans' graves vandalized with swastikas in Netherlands

The graves of numerous World War II veterans were vandalized at a military cemetery in Mierlo, Netherlands.



The cemetery is home to the graves of 664 British soldier, one Dutch soldier and a memorial - all which have been defaced with giant swastikas and English words, written across the military gravesite by a group of vandals.

"It is not just a bit, everything has been covered,’ Dutch news agency Omroep Brabant reported. ‘There is a letter on nearly every gravestone. It is unbelievable."One of the messages read "UK + Ned blood sing," another read, "UK boss," as well as "connect head" and "wifi" - disassociated from any logical connection or meaning - on the back of one of the gravestones read "false flag" while "MH17 lie" was tagged on a wall."My heart is weeping. There are 17 and 18-year-old boys here who liberated us," a local said according to Dutch News.nlThe graveyard is set to host a ceremony to open up a new garden Monday. Most of the soldiers buried there died attempting to liberate the Netherlands in eastern Brabant on September 17, 1944."We are also liaising closely with local police to try and prevent any further damage to the site," The Commonwealth Graves Commission said, adding that they were exasperated at the condition the vandals left the graveyard in and have been working to amend the damages throughout the weekend.Police are looking for any information the public might have, adding that some reports claim that the graveyard was also vandalized earlier in the week - however, there is no confirmation these are connected incidents.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });